Owners Share How Sleeping With Their Two Huskies Goes Every Night

A couple of huskies named Kakoa and Sky have left the internet in stitches after a video of their antics while sleeping in a big bed with their owners went viral on social media.

The video shared on TikTok on Thursday by the dogs' owner, under the username Thehuskyfam, shows a clip captured by their owners' pet cam, where the dogs can be seen sleeping on their owner's bed and switching positions "every ten minutes," moving around and stretching.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "How sleeping with my huskies goes every night. We had no idea how much they hog the bed!" Followed by: "The morning stretches [get] me [every time]..."

According to Pet Keen, dogs indeed do love sleeping with their owners, and while there are many reasons for this, some experts speculate it is because of the security and comfort that being near their owner provides.

Some believe this theory is supported by the fact that many dogs will often choose to sleep in close proximity to their owners, even if there is ample space available elsewhere in the room.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that slightly less than half of all dogs owners share their bed or at least their bedroom with their pooches, and there are many benefits to co-sleeping with your dog, which they say is "nothing to be ashamed of."

However, the AKC also explains that there are some health concerns related to co-sleeping with your dog, like, for example, they can aggravate human allergies. Additionally, there is also the risk of transmission of disease, even though "such transmission is rare."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 1 million views and 103,000 likes in less than a day.

One user, Veronica Lynn Claussen, commented: "This is why my husky and my lab have their own room." And Damon Salvatore said: "I love how they switch positions 10 times every hour."

Winsome Black wrote: "The real question is where does the husky go every couple hours." And Desthemess added: "I can't figure out who moved more you guys or the dogs."

Another user, Carrie Bennett, commented: "lol mines on for 20 min then gets hot and jumps off. Then morning comes and he jumps up on everyone's heads." And Jada Gilkes joked: "I'm more interested in the fact that y'all got 9 hours of sleep!"

Viv wrote: "Mine thinks my pillow on my side is for him so he hogs that entire area & leaves us with 1/3 of our bed."

