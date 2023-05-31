Owner's Trick for Getting 'Massive' Cat To Exercise Delights Internet

A cat owner's trick for getting her overweight pet to exercise is making the internet chuckle, with the "absolute unit" winning hearts online.

At her heaviest, British shorthair Smudge weighed 22 pounds and her mobility began to decline. So, her owner Kaia Bint Savage implemented a new diet and exercise regime to help the British shorthair slim down.

"She is very eager to get food whenever she can, and does not appreciate the fact that I don't follow her around delivering snacks into her mouth at all times like a personal tuna butler," Savage, from Berkshire in the U.K., told Newsweek.

"She's down to 19 pounds now and still has a way to go."

Despite her initial resistance, Smudge has grown to love her daily walks. Kaia Bint Savage/@smudgeandfriends

Nearly 60 percent of domestic cats in the U.S. are overweight—more than 10 to 20 percent over their ideal body weight—according to VCA Animal Hospitals. Excess weight can shorten a cat's life expectancy, along with increasing the risk of health issues such as heart disease, osteoarthritis and diabetes.

Describing her as a "large girl" and a "stereotypical elderly grouch," Smudge was already overweight when Savage and her partner Matt adopted her a few years ago.

"British shorthairs are bigger in general than other breeds, so she looks massive," Savage said.

Smudge has to walk from one end of the yard to the other is she wants to sit on her comfy cushion indoors. Kaia Bint Savage/@smudgeandfriends

The couple immediately put Smudge on a diet. Although she wasn't happy about it, the new menu appeared to work—at first.

"After a while, we noticed her weight creeping up again. It was a mystery," Savage said.

"After covert surveillance, we discovered she was eating our other cat Ruby's dinner, even when she still had food in her own bowl. Sneaky."

Smudge was also becoming less mobile as her weight continued to rise. The couple took her to the vet, who diagnosed arthritis and prescribed medication. Savage also asked for advice on helping Smudge to shed the pounds while maintaining her quality of life.

"We've been slowly changing her routine once again since the start of the year as we've seen improvements in her joints," Savage said.

Savage describes Smudge as a "stereotypical grouchy old lady." Kaia Bint Savage/@smudgeandfriends

They have since been keeping an eye on Smudge's portion sizes and limiting the number of treats. They have also moved Ruby's bowl onto a shelf that the rotund feline cannot reach, along with putting her food on a small ledge to encourage her to jump.

As part of her daily exercise routine, Savage places Smudge at the other side of the yard, forcing her to walk back if she wants to sit on her comfy cushion inside.

"She's actually asking to go outside regularly now, so I know she's enjoying the walks," she said.

"She loves watching the birds and biting the grass, so her walks often have a lot of detours."

Smudge is currently down to 19 pounds from her heaviest weight of 22 pounds. Kaia Bint Savage/@smudgeandfriends

Savage shared a clip of Smudge's walk to TikTok, sped up by 5.2 for laughs. The footage had users in hysterics, with kml152 dubbing her "an absolute unit."

"Chunker," agreed Plantboi01.

"Oh lawd she comin," commented Addy.

"Go smudge go!" said nyxpip.

"We believe in you!!!" wrote jr.quincey.

"I [thought] she was a bear," said glass mouth.

"At least you don't have to worry about a bird or prey carrying her off," joked scz.

While Sarah commented: "Well the good thing is, if she ever runs away you'll be able to catch her pretty quick."

