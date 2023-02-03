Paco Rabanne, Revered Fashion Designer, Dies Aged 88

Revered fashion designer Paco Rabanne, who was also famed for his hugely popular perfumes, has died at the aged of 88.

Spanish-born Rabanne, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, passed away in Portsall, France, according to reports. His death was confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne fashion house as well as the fragrance branch of the brand.

José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig's fashion and beauty division, said in a statement: "Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre—the word means 'automobile grill,' you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?"

"That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne," he said. "With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name."

Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, also paid tribute to Rabanne, who was one of the fashion world's most prominent names.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne," Puig said. "The history of Puig and Paco Rabanne began in the late 1960s with the launch of Calandre, the perfume created soon after the designer released '12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials.'

"A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic. He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne's radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.