In 2019, I graduated with a B.A. in Sociology from Vanguard University in Southern California, with $29,000 in student loan debt. My repayment amounts were roughly $180 a month, but I'd been saving since graduation to make a much higher payment.

During college, I worked in cafes, restaurants and retail shops and saved up roughly $10,000 over the course of a few years in order to pay for my student loans. Working minimum wage part-time jobs, and paying for my tuition meant I didn't spend much on anything during college.

I did not set up a single subscription, eat out much, or buy myself new clothes until I graduated and got a "big girl job." Over the past few years, I've averaged roughly $75,000 to $100,000 a year working corporate, or as an entrepreneur in social media services.

Going from $20,000 to $100,000 meant I had the ability to change up my lifestyle, as well as save more money. So, in 2023, I was able to pay off all of my student loans. But it wasn't a happy moment for me.

Even when you think you're doing everything right, somehow, in this financial system, it comes back to bite you.

When you take out student loans, you start developing a credit score. At some point in the future, someone is going to ask for your credit score, whether you're trying to take out a loan to buy a house, or trying to get approved for an apartment.

Logically, I thought that because I paid off all of my debt, my credit score was going to skyrocket. The opposite happened—it tanked.

Your credit history helps to establish part of your credit score and my student loans were my oldest account, but I had closed them, so I didn't have those years of credit history.

Lenders usually want to see if you're a responsible borrower, and that you can return money on time, but they don't want you to make a big payment all at once. The reason why is that they earn interest while you're in debt.

You would think they'd congratulate you for paying off all your student loans so quickly, and then that your credit score would go up, but that wasn't the case.

I've always taken interest in my credit score, even before I was old enough to have a credit card.

I wish I would have known how much of a hit my credit score would take when I closed my student loans account.

After seeing the effect, I researched into what actually makes up a credit score, besides paying off debt on time. I found a few ways to improve my score moving forward in addition to making payments on time, such as keeping old accounts open, and adding to my credit mix.

Yes—I applied for student loan forgiveness. But after news about the proposal being shut down, I decided it was better for myself mentally to be debt-free than to wait for some potential forgiveness. Especially since I had already worked hard to save and pay my debt off.

If I could go back and do it all differently, maybe I would pay almost all of my student loan debt except for a dollar, and just let it sit there.

I'm joking. That's not actually the solution. At some point, I was going to have to close that account.

If I could go back, I'd open a credit card with a $0 annual fee, prior to taking out student loans, that way my oldest account would be one I could let sit open forever, for free.

Kayla Kilbride is a 26-year-old entrepreneur and finance-focused content creator on TikTok.

