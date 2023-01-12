Pakistan Seeks Change to U.S. World Finance Control as Cuba Leads U.N. Bloc

Pakistan's envoy to the United Nations has expressed the need to establish alternatives to the current U.S.-dominated global financial system as he handed over the chair of a massive bloc of developing nations to Cuba.

Speaking to a small group of journalists ahead of the Group of 77, or G77, handover ceremony on Thursday, Pakistani ambassador to the U.N. Munir Akram asserted that, "as far as global governance is concerned, the greatest structural issue is the control of the international financial system by the United States."

He said "many other countries, including its allies and friends, are not happy with that," though Washington's position reflected the reality that "the United States is the dominant financial power in the world, and this will not change in the near future."

"But efforts to democratize the international financial architecture will be made," Akram said. "They should be made."

Asked by Newsweek to expand on the direction of these initiatives, the senior Pakistani diplomat pointed to the quota system instituted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is based on economic status, prioritizing wealthier, mostly Western countries, while leaving poorer nations with the least say in how money is distributed.

He also called for reform in how sovereign debt is handled and for the U.S.-led World Bank to overhaul the borrowing system, using its preeminent credit rating to borrow on behalf of developing nations that would then be loaned the money.

"These are just a few issues that need to be addressed in order to change the international financial architecture," Akram said. "Whether we get there? It's a difficult issue. Obviously there are countries whose interests do not want that."

But as he prepared to conclude Pakistan's tenure as G77 chair along with leadership of an array of projects on issues such as fighting poverty, combating climate change and closing the technology gap for developing nations, he placed his confidence in Cuba to lead the way.

"I'm sure that they will have a plan of action. I think the objectives are clear and common," Akram said. "As such, it may be expected that they will push hard for a realization of some of the objectives."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla outlined this plan of action hours later, addressing the U.N. group that has expanded to some 134 nations since its initial founding by non-aligned states amid the Cold War nearly six decades ago. Those present included representatives of the majority of nations spanning Asia, Africa and Latin America, with China holding a unique position as the world's second largest economy, leading the group to often be referred to as "the G77 and China."

"The great challenges imposed by the current economic order on the developing world have hit their highest point during these times of systematic crises," Rodríguez Parrilla said, "namely health, climate, energy, food and economic crises; escalation of geo-political tensions and renewed forms of domination and hegemony."

Among the issues that he argued still needed to be addressed by the international community were "unequal access to vaccines, the digital gap, the burden of the foreign debt, the structural reform of the international financial architecture, development financing flows, food insecurity, restrictive trade measures, climate financing and capacity building."

On the issue of restrictive trade measures, he argued that "more than 30 measures and systems of unilateral coercive measures against developing countries continue to be fully implemented," a trend he argued is "far from reversing" and "has exacerbated during the last few years."

Cuba has been subject to one of the world's longest-running sanction campaigns mounted by the U.S. While Washington has regularly been condemned by a near-unanimous consensus of the international community over these measures, America's leading role in the global financial network has generated caution among those potentially seeking to do business with the Communist-led island.

Western sanctions have had a similar effect on a number of other nations represented in the G77 and present at Thursday's gathering, including Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe. The vast majority of these measures have come in response to allegations of human rights abuses and authoritarian policies.

Cuba's top diplomat vowed to pursue the G77 and China agenda "in a flexible and always constructive way, based on the broadest possible consensus, in order to implement the transformative vision defended by our Group." He asserted that "it will be our priority to foster international solidarity and cooperation in support of the post-pandemic recovery of our nations."

And Rodríguez Parrilla promised to establish a range of cooperative projects among nations in the Global South for health, biotechnology and education, three fields in which Cuba has ranked among the highest in the developing world, among other areas.

He also promised to challenge the most influential and wealthiest nations on the matter of global responsibilities.

"We will face any attempt to put on our shoulders the burden of unfulfilled promises by the most powerful nations, which allocate millions to the weapons manufacturing, not to development," he said. "We will promote tangible commitments in terms of financing under favorable conditions and capacity building for the countries of the South."

While U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to show any signs of easing sanctions on Cuba, a move partially pursued by the U.S. when he served as vice president to President Barack Obama only to be reversed by President Donald Trump, the current administration has acknowledged calls for reform.

Addressing Pakistan's push for changes to the International Monetary Fund quota regime, State Department spokesperson Ned Price deferred reporters to the Washington, D.C.-based global financial institution during a press briefing Thursday. He did state, however, that "we, of course, want to see Pakistan continue down the path of reform."

"We want to be a partner," Price said. "We will continue to be a partner to Pakistan when it comes to all of their priorities, whether it's security, whether it's economic in this case, or humanitarian in the case of the provision of the additional funding for the flood relief today."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also weighed in last week on calls for debt reform for African nations on the heels of the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit.

"This is a subject, a theme that we've heard loudly and clearly here," Blinken said. "It's not new in the sense that this has been part of the conversation for some time. And there is no doubt that the rise of unsustainable debt burdens, especially in Africa, is a tremendous challenge, and it's one that we're committed to addressing."

"When you look at the debt crises that we've seen, they're devastating from a humanitarian standpoint, and they can be debilitating when it comes to effective economic development and inclusive growth," he added. "So, there are a number of things that we talked about and that we clearly need to move forward."

Among these steps Blinken highlighted was mobilizing both national and private sector creditors from other countries, as "it can't just be the United States." He said the U.S. was already supporting this through multinational platforms such as the Group of 20, or G20, a body comprising the world's top 20 economies and the European Union, and the Paris Club, which consists of 22 major creditor countries.

But another "concern" expressed by Blinken was "the growth of untransparent debt, including off-balance-sheet debt and debt that's hidden by non-disclosure agreements" drafted by other companies and countries. Though Blinken did not reference China by name, he and other U.S. officials have often accused Beijing of pursuing such practices in Africa and other parts of the developing world to China's own benefit.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disputed the so-called "debt trap diplomacy" argument during a conference held Wednesday alongside African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"The so-called China's 'debt trap' in Africa is a narrative trap imposed on China and Africa," Qin was cited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying. "Projects and cooperation carried out by China in Africa contributed to Africa's development and the improvement of people's lives. The African people have the biggest say in this."

"China will continue to respect the will of the African people, and bring tangible benefits to the African people through China-Africa cooperation based on the realities in Africa," he added, "so as to achieve better common development."

Qin, who served as China's ambassador to the U.S. before his promotion was announced late last month, also argued that "Africa's debt problem is essentially an issue of development."

"The solution to the problem requires addressing not only the symptoms but also the root causes by means of debt treatment, among others, so as to enhance Africa's independent and sustainable development capacity," he added. "China's financing cooperation with Africa is mainly in fields such as infrastructure development and production capacity, with a view to enhancing Africa's capacity for independent and sustainable development."