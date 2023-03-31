Panic as Kitten Falls From Window Tangled in Cord: 'Almost Cried'

Footage of a kitten "flailing" after getting tangled in a window blind is causing uproar on TikTok.

In the video shared by Kate Lynch (@kate_lynchh), which has 5.5 million views, her kitten Boots can be seen sitting on a windowsill, furiously nibbling the cord attached to the shutters.

However, the orange tabby suddenly slips. As his teeth are still caught in the blinds, he goes flying around the room, dangling from the cord. Panicking, Lynch runs over to the swinging cat and frees him.

A stock photo of a ginger-and-white kitten playing with window blinds. Some TikTok users found hilarious the video of a similar kitten getting caught in the cord, while others were concerned for the pet's safety. iStock/Getty Images Plus

The curiosity of Boots the kitten can be explained. Pet website The Dog People says: "The inner ear of a cat is so amazing that it's said they can sense a storm rolling in by the drop in air pressure. Their little noses have 40 times more olfactory receptors than ours and their eyes have six to eight times the amount of rods than humans."

"Had to bring back this memory from when boots was a kitten," Lynch wrote alongside the clip. "He's perfectly fine, just a little silly."

Although the footage has received almost 600,000 likes, commenters were split. While many found the video hilarious, others berated Lynch for putting her cat at risk and not coming to his aid sooner.

Why Are Cats Obsessed With Dangling Objects?

Ever wondered why your feline friend loves anything that dangles? According to Certified Feline Training and Behavior Specialist Molly DeVoss, it's because of their natural hunting instincts.

"Outdoor, free-roaming cats will spend six hours a day hunting, so when we keep a cat indoors, they are missing a lot of hunting enrichment," DeVoss told Newsweek.

If you have an indoor cat, she recommends investing in dangling cat toys and conducting at least two, 10-minute-long "prey-play" sessions a day to fulfill their hunting needs. Otherwise, your cat will find a way to entertain themselves—such as biting your toes or attacking items around the home.

"It's important to have a safe alternative," DeVoss said. "Cords, in particular, are dangerous opportunities for strangulation, and should be secured in cord keepers so cats can't get tangled in them."

'Orange Cats Are a Walking Disaster'

TikTok users had mixed feelings about Lynch's video. Many found the clip hysterical, with maya writing: "This is bad but it's so funny."

"You gotta put the chandelier song over this," joked Caroline Herrera, while Kittendo posted: "I'm sorry but I laughed so hard."

"Orange cats are a walking disaster," wrote Jordan. "I love them so much."

However, others were disturbed by the footage, with Juliet commenting, "what is wrong with you."

"Why'd you just watch him struggle," asked Hammy.

"Could've just helped him bro," posted pookieminnie6, while evie wrote: "This isn't funny, almost cried."

Um Chile felt that everyone was overreacting, commenting: "He's fine y'all please don't call paw patrol."

Newsweek reached out to @kate_lynchh for comment via TikTok.

