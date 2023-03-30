Panic As Rottweiler Forced To Run as Mom 'Underestimates' Size of Huge Wave

A Rottweiler freaking out at the sight of an unexpected wave has the internet in stitches.

Shared to TikTok by user @tikkasakochester, the amusing video shows the large canine sitting placidly on the edge of a pier, posing for a photo.

At first, the dog doesn't notice the growing wave approaching from behind. However, as the water moves closer, the dog's ears prick up and it turns in the wave's direction.

It stares for a few seconds, seemingly confused, until the wave breaks against the pier. The splash sends the Rottweiler into a frenzy, with the panicked pooch speeding down the pier as fast as possible.

Captioned: "When your mom underestimates the size of the wave when posing for a photo," the funny footage has received 11 million views and more than 1.3 million likes.

A stock photo of a rottweiler running along a beach.

Are Some Dog Breeds Braver Than Overs?

Rottweilers have a reputation for being excellent guard dogs, but as @tikkasakochester's video shows, every dog has its weakness.

Wendy Diamond, chief pet officer at Animal Fair Media, said it's true that certain breeds are naturally more courageous than others.

"Rottweilers are often considered to be brave and intimidating dogs because of their muscular build and natural guarding instincts," she told Newsweek.

"However, it's important to note that Rottweilers, like any breed, can vary in temperament and behavior based on their individual upbringing and training."

A dog's background can also play a part in how "brave" they are, with dogs that have suffered abuse or neglect more likely to be anxious or fearful. This is particularly common with rescue dogs.

"Dogs can also exhibit bravery in various ways," Diamond said. "Their resilience and bravery in the face of adversity is truly inspiring."

'Run First, Ask Questions Later'

TikTok users found the Rottweiler's reaction hilarious, with Isabella writing: "I laughed so hard."

"Dog was like 'is that gonna hit me? OH GAWWD," wrote Curtis_live.

"Bro was like 'hell no' I'm out of here," joked NamelessName#333.

"The pose before the realization tho," said Tina.xsx.

"In his defense, I would have done the same thing," wrote Veronica N.

"Run first, ask questions later," said Evette Green.

While Sophie commented: "I love how Rottweilers are 'scary dogs' but are actually the biggest teddy bears and softies."

