Panicked Golden Retriever Searches For Owner In 'Heartbreaking' Video

Footage of a golden retriever's devastated reaction after failing to spot their owner on the beach has seen a huge response on social media.

In a video posted to TikTok by @nuggetkoh, a retriever can be seen emerging from the sea, fresh from an enjoyable splash around.

However, her joy is short-lived as she quickly realizes she can't spot her owner. Panic sets in as she seemingly begins to wonder where they have got to and if they will ever come back.

Unbeknownst to the canine, of course, their owner is close nearby and is actually filming the entire thing. Thankfully, after a couple of moments of drama, the worried pup is soon reunited with her human friend, much to her obvious delight. Watch it here:

It's not the first time this kind of clip has gone viral, though things were a little different on one previous occasion.

The dog's reaction is a simple reminder of how important their owner is to them, not just as a source of food and shelter but also joy.

The unique role pet owners play in their dog's life was highlighted in a 2020 study published in the scientific journal Nature, which sought to quantify the intricacies of the pooch-person relationship.

Using FMRI scanning technology, they examined the blood flow in the brains of several test subject dogs. Increased blood flow in certain areas of the brain was seen as a clear indicator of brain activity.

As part of the experiment, the dogs were shown a morph video in which the individual on screen changed between their caregiver, a person familiar to them and a complete stranger. In each instance, the individual had either a happy or angry facial expression.

The test threw up some interesting results. It found that, regardless of emotion, the appearance of a caregiver prompted the regions of the brain associated with emotion and attachment processing to light up.

By contrast, the appearance of the stranger activated regions related to visual and motor processing, while the familiar person generated a generally weak response.

The golden retriever in nuggetkoh's video certainly seemed to light up when she saw her caregiver. However, few of those commenting on the clip were able to see the bright side in making the dog worry she had been abandoned.

"I cant imagine there're some humans purposely leaves their dog alone," one user wrote. "All they know is their human parents." A second agreed, writing: "Why do people do this to dogs, they panic in those moments" with a third adding: "Don't do this to your pets, it's heartbreaking."

Despite the criticism, the golden retriever's owner defended their actions, writing: "I swear we showered her with so much love after."

