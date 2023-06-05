The Paradox of Self-Leadership: The Art of Managing Others vs. Ourselves

Many of us find it easier to stay focused and organized when we are taking care of someone else or managing someone else's work compared to when we're working on our own projects. This is an intriguing paradox, and it raises the question: why is it often more straightforward to guide others than to manage ourselves?

To unravel this mystery, we must understand the human psyche's fascinating nuances and its propensity to react differently when serving oneself compared to others.

A Tale of Two Cognitive Modes: Managing and Creating

We've all heard about the left-brain and right-brain dichotomy. Although this dichotomy is a simplification, it helps illustrate how our brains are wired to handle different tasks. The left hemisphere, often associated with logical thinking, is our managing side. In contrast, the right hemisphere, associated with creativity, is our creative side.

Managing requires structure, organization, and logical reasoning — skills typically attributed to our left brain. In contrast, creating is an exploratory process, often nonlinear and spontaneous — traits associated with our right brain. It is challenging to activate both sides simultaneously. A person can either manage effectively or create freely but doing both concurrently is akin to juggling while riding a unicycle.

The Role of External Accountability

When we manage others, we step into a role that involves responsibility, accountability, and expectation. This external pressure can be a powerful motivator that keeps us focused and organized. It's not just about us anymore; someone else is depending on our management skills. This sense of duty fuels our drive to perform at our best.

When managing ourselves, we lack this layer of external accountability. We're only accountable to ourselves, and it's easier to let things slide. It's tempting to push deadlines, skip tasks, or give in to distractions when there's no one else to answer to.

Harnessing the Power of Collaboration

A fascinating aspect of managing others is that it enables collaboration, where different individuals contribute their unique skills and perspectives. One person can focus on managing, while the other person can concentrate on creating. This division of labor allows each person to play to their strengths, leading to more effective outcomes.

When we try to manage ourselves while being creative, we're effectively trying to fulfill two roles simultaneously. This can lead to cognitive overload, where the brain struggles to switch between tasks, leading to inefficiency and burnout.

Nurturing the Self-Manager Within

While it might be more challenging to manage ourselves and be creative at the same time, it is not an impossible task. What we need to cultivate is an effective self-manager within us. The self-manager is the voice in your head that encourages discipline, sets goals, and keeps you on track. This voice can be nurtured through various strategies such as setting clear goals, creating a schedule, and employing tools to stay organized.

Mindful Switching Between Roles

One strategy that can be employed is mindful role-switching. This involves consciously setting aside specific times for managing and creating. For example, you could dedicate your mornings to planning, organizing, and managing your tasks for the day. Then, you can set aside the afternoons for creative work, where you allow your imagination to roam free.

This strategy can help create a balance between management and creativity without overwhelming your brain with simultaneous demands. Moreover, by acknowledging these different roles and making a conscious effort to switch between them, you can create a mental space that allows for focused and dedicated work.

The Balance of Management and Creativity

The paradox of self-leadership reflects our brain's intricacies, our need for external accountability, and our struggle to balance management and creativity. While managing others may often seem easier than managing ourselves, it's crucial to remember that with the right strategies and mindset, we can become effective self-managers.

By learning to consciously switch between managing and creating, setting clear goals, and maintaining a disciplined schedule, we can better harness our full potential. It may be a challenging journey but remember, as in many areas of life, the journey itself is where the real growth occurs. The balance of management and creativity is not just an end goal but a continuous process of learning, adapting, and evolving.