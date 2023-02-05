Paramount+ Under Fire After Subscribers Aren't Able to Stream the Grammys

A host of viewers hoping to tune in for the 65th Grammy Awards via Paramount+ have slammed the video on-demand service after finding they were unable to stream the star-studded show.

As the ceremony was broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crpyto.com Arena by CBS, it was also announced ahead of the show that Paramount+ would be joining in airing the proceedings as they happened.

But as CBS viewers watched everything from Lizzo's reaction to the mere mention of Beyoncé's name to Ben Affleck's apparent boredom during the show, many Paramount+ subscribers were left asking questions as they were left out in the cold.

While the show was still airing, a number of the disgruntled would-be viewers took to Twitter in droves to vent their frustration.

"So ur telling me I paid for Paramount+ just to not be able to live stream the Grammys???" one wrote on the social media platform.

"THE GRAMMYS ISNT WORKING ON PARAMOUNT PLUS. HOW DO IT GET IT TO WORK?" asked another.

"I have Paramount Plus but I can't even watch the Grammys," another viewer complained.

"Not me paying for Paramount premium just for the Grammys live stream to not work. Count your mf days @paramountplus," another commented.

As the awards show proceeded, tweets from the verified Paramount+ account gave followers an insight into the events, sparking further criticism from subscribers.

"The audacity of you live tweeting the Grammys whilst your subscribers can't watch it is stunning," said one Twitter user. "Bravo."

Newsweek has reached out to representatives of Paramount+ for comment.

Trevor Noah, who announced in September that he was leaving his role on The Daily Show, hosted the Grammy Awards for a third time.

The esteemed lineup of presenters at the awards included first lady Jill Biden, rapper Cardi B, actor and host James Corden, actors Billy Crystal and Dwayne Johnson, actress Viola Davis, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain.

Previously announced Grammy performers included Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

There was also a star-studded In Memoriam section that paid tribute to some of those from the creative community who have died in the last year.

The segment featured Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with "Songbird;" and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You," in honor of the late Migos star Takeoff.