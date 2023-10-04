Parasites discovered in Baltimore's drinking water have disappeared, a new test shows.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works discovered a small amount of microscopic parasites known as cryptosporidium on September 28 in the water in Druid Lake Reservoir.

Although officials determined the risk to the public was low, the parasite—a microorganism often found in rivers and lakes—can cause gastrointestinal and respiratory issues. They often manifest in watery diarrhea and a persistent cough. The symptoms can be particularly bad in those who are already vulnerable.

However, officials announced in a statement that on Tuesday, test results found the water to be clean, with no traces of cryptosporidium.

A stock photo shows the Druid Lake Reservoir in Baltimore, Maryland. Parasites were recently detected in the water. Parasites discovered in Baltimore's drinking water have disappeared, a new test shows. AppalachianViews/Getty

Druid Lake Reservoir provides drinking water to about 1.8 million people in Baltimore and across Baltimore County and Howard County.

"Uncovered reservoirs used to store treated drinking water can be open to contamination from animals, such as bird or insects," the Baltimore City Department of Public Works said in a statement.

Despite the recent detection of the parasite, officials reiterate that the water is safe for the public to consume. However, the Maryland Department of Health has advised those with "severally weakened immune systems" to either drink bottled water, boil water before consuming, or use a tap water filter.

There are an estimated 700,000 cases of cryptosporidiosis in the U.S. every year. It is one of the leading causes of diarrhea in children, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Those with healthy immune systems will typically experience symptoms for one to two weeks, but some will have no symptoms. In most cases, the parasite will go away on its own.

Officials said that in Druid Lake Reservoir and a neighboring lake in Baltimore's Ashburton neighborhood, huge underground tanks are being constructed. These are predominantly being built to protect the water supply from dangers such as this. Although the work has been delayed due to weather issues as well as restrictions around COVID-19, officials are aiming to complete them by the end of the year.

"The completion of these projects, which have been an ongoing effort, will add additional safeguards to the City's treated drinking water supply from Cryptosporidium and other contaminants," Baltimore City of Public Works said in a statement.

As the work is being completed, officials will continue to do several things to ensure safe drinking water for the public, including testing for cryptosporidium in reservoirs every week, it added. If anything is found, public works will inform the public.