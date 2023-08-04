Paratrooper Carries Table in His Mouth During Military Celebration

Belarus marked a holiday this week that honors members of its military, and various moments from an event celebrating the day have been shared online by people remarking on what they consider the unusual skills showcased.

The holiday is called "Day of Paratroopers and Special Operations Forces," or simply "Paratroopers Day," in the country. Active and retired personnel are honored, and a large parade is held in the city of Vitebsk on August 2. The holiday is also celebrated in other countries, including Russia and Kazakhstan, and Military.com has described it as the "wildest veterans party in the world."

But this year's Paratroopers Day in Belarus resulted in some mockery from social media users. One image that has captured the imaginations of people on X, formerly Twitter, is of a soldier holding up a table with his teeth.

Belarusian army training literally never fails to amaze pic.twitter.com/wNMWXnbFsA — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz) August 4, 2023

Many of the X accounts making light of the Paratroopers Day events are based in Ukraine. Belarus is a key ally of Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin launched part of his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which started the war, from Belarus.

Former Russian paratroopers are seen during Paratroopers Day celebrations in St. Petersburg on August 2, 2017. A Paratroopers Day celebration this week in Belarus has provided fodder for some mockery from social media users. gor Russak/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

A video seemingly filmed during Vitebsk's celebration that's gone viral shows a soldier riding on the back of a military truck while swinging around a gymnast's pole with smoke coming from his body.

"If one day there is a war in which you have to spin on a horizontal bar with a smoke bomb in your pants, then of course the Belarusian paratroopers will have no equal," the Ukrainian outlet Grunt Media wrote in a caption with a clip of the swinging soldier. "But for now, this circus is unlikely to frighten the Poles."

Якщо колись буде війна, на якій треба буде крутитись на турніку з димовою шашкою в штанях, то звісно білоруським десантникам рівних не буде.



Але поки що поляків цей цирк навряд чи злякає. pic.twitter.com/sV9E4OxEAg — ҐРУНТ (@grntmedia) August 3, 2023

"What is the Belarusian army preparing for?" Ukrainian researcher and translator Volodymyr Tretyak wrote on X about the acrobatic troop clip.

What is the Belarusian army preparing for?



pic.twitter.com/pg2QC0RWdU — Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) August 3, 2023

"Yes, I think is better for them to be trained by the #Wagner for a while...," another person wrote about the video. In late July, the Belarusian Defense Ministry acknowledged that Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group had been training Belarusian forces near the country's border with Poland. Wagner members came to Belarus following its failed mutiny against Moscow in June.

Newsweek emailed the office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for comment.

Another widely shared video showed Belarusian servicemen breaking what appeared to be concrete slabs over their heads.

They even have additional shows. Get your tickets now. https://t.co/3vVfeEJuRi pic.twitter.com/3diL4ZemWS — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 4, 2023

Belarusian state media posted photographs of the festivities that also showed displays of skills more commonly seen at military parades, such as a strongman pulling a vehicle and soldiers parachuting.