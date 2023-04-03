Parent Demolishing Teen's Room Without Warning Blasted: 'That's Cold'

A parent demolishing their teen daughter's bedroom without telling her is being slammed online.

In a post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/ArtisticConfidence22 said their 18-year-old daughter "Meg" has recently started college and moved in with her boyfriend.

The teenager's bedroom was next to the living room, which the poster described as "tiny." As soon as Meg moved out, ArtisticConfidence22 knocked down the wall to make the living room larger.

"Now it looks like the bedroom was never there and we have a spacious living room," they wrote.

However, they didn't inform Meg of the changes. When their daughter came home to visit, she was horrified to discover her bedroom was gone.

"She made a huge deal about it," ArtisticConfidence22 said. "She got all emotional and said if we never wanted to let her move back, we should've just said so instead of completely demolishing her room."

The poster told Meg that if "she ever needs to move back, we will welcome her and she could sleep on the couch as long as she wants."

In response, Meg accused her parents of wanting to "get rid of her forever" and said they shouldn't have acted so fast.

"AITA for not waiting longer with the renovation?" the poster asked.

In a poll, Reddit users voted ArtisticConfidence22 "YTA" (You're the a******), with the story receiving over 21,000 upvotes.

'This Conversation Is Very Important'

Eighteen may be considered the beginning of adulthood—at least in 47 states and Washington, D.C.—but the transition from teen to established grown-up doesn't happen overnight.

Angela Karanja—an adolescent psychologist and founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers—said it's important for young people to have a space to feel safe. For many late teens, that place is their childhood bedroom.

"Parents need to remember there are sentimental moments and memories in our teens' rooms," Karanja told Newsweek.

If your teen or adult child has moved out, Karanja advises against making a drastic change without talking about it first.

Although the household's needs may trump the adult child's desire to keep their old bedroom, a discussion is important to ensure they still feel welcome.

Whether the move is temporary or permanent should also be taken into consideration—particularly in the current economic climate.

"Whichever way, this conversation is very important," Karanja said. "When young people can understand the reasoning behind our actions, they usually are more cooperative."

'That's Harsh'

Reddit users blasted ArtisticConfidence22 for "exiling" their daughter, with the post receiving almost 8,000 comments.

"Is it that hard to talk with your own kid before doing something drastic? Not even a warning? That's cold," said Perfect-Tangerine257

"[It] sends a clear 'you don't live here anymore' message," wrote gotaroundthebanana.

"Moving out for college is a major life change that is really hard to adjust to, and taking away her one space of familiarity without at least talking to her first was wrong," agreed Heavy_Sand5228.

"Her living situation is still unstable," said birb-brain. "What if they break up and she gets kicked out? She has nowhere to live so last minute."

While hotchocolate216 commented: "I'm just surprised how this never came up in conversation. It appears OP purposely didn't bring it up at all and literally waiting until she came home to visit. That's harsh. I would be upset as well."

Newsweek reached out to u/ArtisticConfidence22 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.