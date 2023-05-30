'We're So Ashamed': Parents Dragged Over Reason They Sent Teen Son Away

A mother has been criticized online for sending her son to live with his grandparents after a family argument.

In a viral post on Reddit's r/AmITheA****** subreddit, user u/MousseOk406 described the story of the moment she sent her son away.

"My husband and I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son," she wrote. "When our daughter was eight, she developed a very rare mouth infection that just absolutely devastated her teeth and gums. She ended up losing all her teeth in both sets."

As a result, the daughter was left with dentures—something she has found very difficult.

A stock photo shows a mom lecturing her teenage son, with an insert of a teen girl holding her head in her hands. Users on Reddit were divided over a post about two parents sending their son away after he played a cruel prank on his sister. doble-d/Daisy-Daisy/Getty Images

"Our daughter is understandably very self-conscious about this. None of her friends knew about them, in fact nobody besides her doctor and dentist know outside the family, she doesn't want people to know," the mother wrote.

But last week, her brother managed to secretly record her taking her teeth out and then showed her friends the footage when they were at the house.

"Not only have they all turned on her, but half the school is teasing her nonstop, she even had to change her phone number because dozens of kids were texting her the most vile things imaginable," the mom wrote. "I have never been more ashamed of one of my children until that moment, I don't know where we went wrong raising him, but apparently he thought it would be funny."

The mom kicked out her daughter's mean friends and then called her own father to come and collect her son. She said that she "told him to pack a bag and get the f*** out."

Brother and sister clashes are very common, but it seemed that this family could not move past the brother's cruel prank.

'We're So Ashamed'

"His sister hates him, we're so ashamed we can't even think of calling him. It sounds awful but I don't think our relationship can recover from this, and maybe this is what he needs," the mother wrote.

Relationships expert Rhian Kivits said that this kind of behavior in teenagers is not uncommon.

"Research that has looked at adolescent brain development, and their corresponding behaviors suggests that levels of empathy in teen boys drops and risk-taking behavior increases," Kivits told Newsweek. "Although this shifts with time. This combination of factors can make teen boys cruel and irresponsible at times."

Alex Mellor-Brook, co-founder and a relationship coach at Select Personal Introductions, agreed. He told Newsweek: "At 16, he is an adolescent still developing and learning [who] he is—trying to understand empathy, consequences and respect for others."

Online opinions were divided on Reddit, and while many said the teen had done something very wrong, the punishment was unfair.

"What he did was vile, and he deserves a harsh punishment for what he did to his sister. However, I don't think the punishment issued fits the crime. You can't just throw your son away," said one commenter.

Another wrote: "It is an overreaction to permanently disown your son and cut him from your life. He is still your son. Yes, terrible mistake. But still a minor and still your son. You should be working with him and not just be like this."

"As a parent, we are always protective of our children, standing up for the child that has been hurt," Mellor-Brook said. "Without understanding why their son did this, by exiling him, they may exacerbate other issues that were the driving force behind his initial actions."

