Teen Listing Why She's 'Jealous' of Her Older Brother With Cancer Backed

A teenager has asked if she is the a****** for feeling "left out" by her parents after her brother received a terminal cancer diagnosis.

In a Reddit post, user Electrical_Shock_412 explained that she has a brother, 26, who has terminal cancer, and: "Ever since he got sick, my family has given me less attention which is understandable. But now it feels like it's to the point where they don't care about me as much anymore."

The 18-year-old explained that her parents have described her as a "glass child," and said it's "disgusting" that she is "jealous" of her brother with cancer. According to the OP, on her recent birthday, family members on the group chat chose to enquire after her brother rather than wish her happy birthday.

"My parents watch movies with him and spend time with him and never invite me," she said.

A file photo of a young woman looking sad. A teenager has posted on Reddit asking for advice after feeling left out by her family following her brother's terminal cancer diagnosis. Paolo Cordoni/Getty Images

While many approaches to treating cancer nowadays involve family-centered care, supporting the parents and partners of those with diagnosis, some family members such as siblings may get overlooked.

An article published in Oncology Nursing News entitled Seeing Cancer Through a Sibling's Eyes: What We Don't Know Can Hurt Them by Kim Mooney-Doyle, Ph.D., CPNP-AC, suggested that while "most healthy siblings weather the cancer experience, some experience anxiety, depression, or other psychopathology. Overall, many healthy siblings reported feelings of fear, isolation, anger, guilt, and sadness."

Newsweek spoke to Dr Chloe Carmichael, a clinical psychologist and the author of Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety, about the delicate family situation, and she praised the OP for being in touch with her feelings.

"I really applaud her awareness that she is feeling left out and could use some attention," said Carmichael. "People who are unconscious of their own needs and are unable or unwilling to articulate them are vulnerable to what psychologists call 'acting out' their needs. This might mean engaging in dramatic behaviors to attract attention, rather than taking the healthy action of simply requesting the attention in a direct and heartfelt manner. It's totally understandable that her parents might be hyper-focused on a son with terminal cancer; but they should be receptive to their daughter's equally understandable expression that she doesn't want to get lost in the family dynamic."

In an update, the OP revealed that her father had reached out to her and asked her to go for dinner, where he proceeded to talk about her brother, which she said "really upset her" and "for a little while because, once again, i felt like i didn't matter to my family."

She went on to explained that she later called her mother and explained how she was feeling. "She told me that she understood and was sorry that i was feeling that way. She said she would try to include me more. So, hopefully things will change and i won't feel so neglected in the future."

Users on Reddit voted that the OP was "not the a******".

One user said, "everyone is struggling with the horrible situation, but OP is the one who is being forced to struggle alone. She also needs emotional support, and if she was included more, everyone could benefit from their shared company."

Another user agreed, saying: "NTA i understand your parents wanting to spend more time with your bro, but they shouldnt ignore you, if theyre not careful they might lose the two".

Some users thought that the OP was being the a******, with one commenting, "YTA. Your brother is dying. You will have the rest of your life to be loved by your family and just because you don't feel like all attention is on you doesn't mean it will always be like that. I would say try not to get to worked up because you don't want to damage your relationships with your family over it."

Newsweek has reached out to Electrical_Shock_412 via Reddit for comment.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.