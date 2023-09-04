Heartwarming

Parents' Isolation Room for Son-in-Law With 'Deathly' Dog Allergy Cheered

By
Heartwarming Dogs TikTok Pets Family

A couple's ingenious solution to their son-in-law's dog allergy has been cheered on social media.

A post shared on TikTok earlier in July, under the username @Thekentfam1, shows the TikToker's husband enjoying his stay at his in-laws' home in a plastic-sealed room, filled with all amenities he may need to make sure he doesn't get in contact with their beloved dog.

The post comes with a caption that explains: "My husband is deathly allergic to dogs and my family has one so my parents made a special room in the house for him so he can stay at the house with us. Air purifier, filters, plastic flooring, and months of cleaning." Followed by: "My husband is deathly allergic to my dog.. so my dad built him this."

family build isolation room for allergic son-in-law
Stock image of a man wearing a mask to hold a dog. A family has gone viral for building their son-in-law, who is allergic to dogs, an isolation room so he can stay with them. Getty Images

If you have a dog allergy, you may think you're allergic to the pet's hair, or fur but you're not. You are allergic to the protein that is found in the pet's dander saliva and urine. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, dogs' hair and fur collect this dander, along with other allergens like dust mites, mold, and pollen. When these proteins get into your airways, they trigger allergy symptoms.

Symptoms of an animal allergy can include swelling and itching of the eyes and nose; stuffy nose; sneezing; runny nose; postnasal drip; redness of the eyes; coughing; hives; and others like sleep disruption, fatigue, itchiness of the roof of mouth and throat, and irritability.

"People with pet allergies have different levels of sensitivity to pet allergens. Some people have very minor symptoms, while other people have severe symptoms. If allergen levels are low, symptoms may not appear until after several days of contact with the pet," the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America website added.

@thekentfam1

My husband is deathly allergic to my dog.. so my dad built him this

♬ original sound - The Kent Fam

The @Thekentfam1 quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 708,000 views and 45,600 likes on the platform.

One user, Nat, commented: "What in the bubble boy." And Natalie said: "Omg. how does he go out? There's dogs everywhere."

Kaitlyn Skiba wrote: "I don't know if I could marry a man that's deathly allergic to dogs." And Kaitlynn added: "WAY TO GO for your parents accommodating your husband SO SO WELL! that's called true love. My fiance's mother can't stop smoking in her house too."

Newsweek reached out to @Thekentfam1 for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

