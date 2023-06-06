Woman Forcing Brother-in-Law to Pay $190 Restaurant Bill Cheered

Family meals can be awkward and downright stressful affairs, and one Reddit user took to the social media platform to lament a recent incident that took place while they were out with their extended family.

One Reddit user who goes by the moniker International_Set522 explained that they don't see their sister and her family very often, "so when o [sic] do I tend to splurge on them. I am child free for now and the foreseeable future. But probably not forever."

Offering it as "their treat" the OP explained in their post that they offered to take the family, which includes their sister, her partner, and their three children, ages 10, 12, and 15, out for dinner.

"I took them out to a steak place on their city I always wanted to try," they explained. "My 15 year old nephew looks at the menu and says he wants the tomahawk steak. I said it was three pounds of meat plus three full sides and he should probably pick something smaller. My BIL says his kid can eat it all and I said it was my treat and that I'm trying to cheap out. It is $190 for the steak."

A stock image of a family arguing in a restaurant. Parents have been slammed online for abusing their relative's kindness, and allowing their son to order a $190 steak despite not picking up the bill. Zukovic/Getty Images

The OP agreed to the order, but refused to pay for it if the nephew didn't finish it, and the waiter informed them that the steak is usually ordered as a sharing dish for multiple people.

"The kid finished less than a quarter of the steak and only a little bit of the sides," they said, so they refused to pay for it. Despite taking the leftovers home, the family accused the OP of being unreasonable for making them pay for part of the meal.

Reddit users voted that the OP was not the a******, and one commented, "'My treat' does not mean abuse my generosity. It would have been one thing if the teen had actually eaten the entire thing. You said, if he eats it all I'll pay. If not, you pay. Good for sticking to that."

Ruth E. Freeman, founder and president at Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek that she believes it is a shame that the sister didn't speak up for the OP when the order was place.

"The waiter validated OP's perspective that this was an unreasonable quantity of food for one person and meant to be for a group," she said. "The OP's only other option would have been to limit the teen themselves, but they negotiated a reasonable option in [the] brother-in-law agreeing to foot the bill if the food wasn't finished. The fact that he paid so ungraciously and then sister complained about the consequences of the expense is unfortunate.

"Both brother-in-law and sister seem ungrateful for their relative's generosity and hopefully they will think twice in the future about the offers they make to this particular part of her family. What was intended as a gracious and kind gesture ended with everyone feeling bad about the experience. Unfortunate that the parents didn't use this as a learning experience for their children about not taking advantage of another person's kindness."

Users in the comments were split in their opinions.

"NTA this 100 percent. But I think this would be my last treat meal. Especially since they tried to take advantage of you," said one user.

"NTA and you're my hero for following through....Seems like he's jealous of your extra income," said another.

Some users believed that the OP acted inappropriately.

"YTA You made a deal. He made a choice you didn't like. You were present when he was making that choice. You could have said: "Sorry, that's too much for you to eat" or "...for me to pay". Instead, you reneged on a deal you made to a child. That's not a good look," commented another user.

