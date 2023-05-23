Parents Finally Reveal Birth Secret to Twins on Their 21st Birthday

Most gender reveals take place before the baby is born, but Erin and Joshua Reid's parents had a unique take on the trend.

Born one minute apart on January 25, 2002, for years the twins' mom Heather, 50, and dad Colin, 51, refused to tell them who was older.

"My parents wanted to avoid competition," Erin Reid told Newsweek.

"My mom wanted everything to be as fair as possible and avoid arguments and fights."

The twins had joint birthday parties for most of their childhood, but for their 21st birthday, their parents decided to divulge the truth. Throwing a huge bash on May 6, they decided to stage a "gender reveal."

The twins were not allowed to know who was born first until their 21st birthday, when their parents staged a "gender reveal." Erin Reid/@erin.reidx

Using a party popper for the reveal, the color of the confetti would announce who was the older twin—pink for Erin and blue for Joshua. Erin shared a clip of the gender reveal to TikTok on May 8, where it quickly went viral.

"I bet no other parents did this to their twins," she wrote alongside the post, which has received over four million views.

Coined by mommy blogger Jenna Karvunidis in 2008, over the past 15 years gender reveal parties have surged in popularity. Used to celebrate a baby's gender ahead of the birth, gender reveals usually involve an elaborate stunt—from cakes filled with sprinkles to actual cannon fire.

The twins' party began at their parents' house, with drinks, food and speeches. Ahead of the surprise, family members also voted on who they believed was born first.

Twins Erin and Joshua Reid with their parents, Colin, 51 and Heather, 50. Erin Reid/@erin.reidx

"I got 36 votes and my brother got 27," Erin said.

When it was time for the "gender reveal" to take place, the twins jumped on stage to pull the party popper together. After 21 years of waiting, it turned out that Erin is the oldest twin, born at 2:05 p.m.

"It was all worth it and I am very satisfied with the result," she said. "It also feels cool knowing I somewhat have a little brother, for what it is worth."

However, Joshua was a little bit dismayed by the outcome, as he was convinced he was the first-born twin.

"His whole life leading up to the reveal, there were moments when he thought I was older and moments when he thought he was older," Erin said.

It turned out that Erin is the oldest twin by one minute. Erin Reid/@erin.reidx

"He said the actual day he was convinced he was older so he was surprised and disappointed with the result."

Erin is enjoying lording her older sister status over Joshua, even though "we are supposed to be 21 and mature about it now."

"I will definitely be making up for the 21 years I wasn't able to say loud and proud that I'm older," she said.

The twins have always been close, sharing the same friendship group as well as important milestones such as their first day of school and learning to drive.

"We were able to do it all together which was the best feeling, knowing that I wasn't alone," Erin said.

Fellow twins and twin parents could relate, with TikTok user @hekate_heathen writing: "I wish I had thought of this."

Joshua and Erin were close throughout their childhood. Erin Reid/@erin.reidx

"Now you get to start well I'm older fights,'" joked Alycia Marie.

"My twin sister is 19mins older than i am. she never lets me forget it," wrote Tabitha Beasom.

"I told my twins and the oldest uses it as a weapon too. I should have waited," said Pickled.Paramedic.

"I would accidentally look at the first born every time they ask me," commented Nope.

"Me pregnant with twins taking notes from the OGs [originals]," said brightlakely. "Let me know where to send the thank you card."

