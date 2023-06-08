On the Internet

Parents Slammed as Kid Uses Plane Cabin as 'Personal Jungle Gym'

A passenger has shared a nightmare flight experience in which a child used seats on the plane as his own "personal jungle gym."

Reddit user CartoonCoccoons told Newsweek the child was poorly behaved during a flight within the U.S.

A photo, shared in the r/mildlyinfuriating Reddit group, showed the child climbing on seats with his feet stretched out on one and his upper body over the one in front.

A photo of a child on a plane. The photo generated a discussion among people about poor behavior on flights. CartoonCocoons

It was captioned: "This kid was running up and down the aisle and using the seats as his own personal jungle gym."

CartoonCoccoons explained the photo was originally taken in October 2021 during a flight from Florida to Illinois and it was shared on Reddit after friends also complained about similar issues.

The Reddit user continued: "I understand that children can be handfuls at times, but I don't think it's too much to ask that children stay seated in their assigned seats on flights.

"Not only were the actions of the boy and his parents rude, it was also unsanitary and dangerous.

"You can see in the photo that the seatbelt sign was currently on. What would happen if we hit turbulence? Especially in the days following Covid, putting his dirty shoes over the back of seats where the net passengers will rest their heads is inappropriate and unsanitary.

"I and many other people that I've discussed this with have noticed a rise of parents making excuses for those behaviors. Because of this, I think many people would be willing to pay extra for child-free flights. I know I would."

A 2022 Vacationer survey asked Americans about what most irritated them during a flight.

The most irritating thing was drunken or disruptive passengers, as well as sitting in front of someone who kicked the back of the seat, with 59.11 percent saying it annoyed them.

People with poor personal hygiene or too much cologne and inattentive or poor parents were also irritating, polling 48 percent and 46.81 percent, respectively.

The poll was carried out by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Vacationer with people aged 18 and over being quizzed on August 6 last year. Some 52.7 percent of the 1,098 people surveyed were female.

Since being shared on Monday, May 29, the post has attracted more than 28,500 upvotes and an estimated 1,500 comments.

The majority of people who commented were sympathetic with the poster's situation and revealed their dislike for poor behavior from children during a flight.

Reddit user Kraziecho said: "I never understood why people just let their kids do whatever they want to do."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC