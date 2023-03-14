Who Killed Paris Moffett? Paralyzed Man Shot Dead at Oakland Care Facility

Paris Moffett, 23, was staying at Lake Merritt Healthcare Center in Oakland after a shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Two men entered the facility and shot Moffett in his room before fleeing.

Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb says it appears the suspects were targeting Moffett.

A partially paralyzed man was shot dead in his bed at a long-term care facility in California, authorities said.

Paris Moffett, 23, was staying at Lake Merritt Healthcare Center in the Adams Point neighborhood of Oakland after a shooting in September last year left him paralyzed from the waist down, KTVU reported. He was shot dead shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

"He did not deserve to go that way. It was a heinous crime," his mother, who didn't want to be named, told the station. "I can't believe anybody would do that to somebody that's not even able to even protect themselves."

Oakland Police said two men entered the facility and shot Moffett, according to The Mercury News.

It wasn't clear if he was awake when the shooting happened, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled before police arrived. No other patients or staff at the facility, located in the 300 block of MacArthur Boulevard, were injured.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) haven't released details about a motive for the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Butt it appeared to be a targeted attack, according to Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb, who represents the area.

"As far as OPD can tell this person was targeted," he told KRON-TV.

"This was not some random shooting, or a burglary or robbery gone bad. These two murderers came there with the intent to kill this particular person."

KTVU reported that the suspects got into the facility through a back door that was unlocked before entering the room Moffett shared with at least one other patient.

Security was lax at the facility prior to the shooting, relatives of other patients told the station, but an armed guard was present on Monday.

Lake Merritt Healthcare Center said it was conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

"Our sympathies are with the family at this difficult time," the facility said in a statement to KTVU.

Newsweek has contacted the Oakland Police Department and Dan Kalb for further comment. Lake Merritt Healthcare Center couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950, or Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.