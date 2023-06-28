Part Two: More Questions to Ask About Keeping Remote Work

As companies continue to move past the pandemic, the debate over remote work is still hot, with employers gaining power: The number of private-sector establishments that had little-to-no telework has increased 12.4%. Your business will have to decide whether to maintain a remote model based on if and how it will benefit your organization. Asking a few basic questions can help you get a sense of whether keeping workers remote is truly advantageous.

1. Is office technology conducive to in-person and remote meetings?

Traditional conference calls no longer exist. In fact, while I still technically have a desk phone, it is under my desk, and the only people who call it are vendors who don't know me very well. Today, most interactions are done on video calls, even if cameras are off. Teams use Zoom or other collaborative software on their desktops, laptops, or tablets to accommodate this shift. In-office conference rooms, however, need to catch up. You'll need to upgrade your large conference rooms so they are equipped to host remote meetings where everyone can participate. Building out smaller conference room spaces could also be a welcome resource.

My team experienced the difficulties of not being technologically ready firsthand. We had a team meeting in my office, and one of our team members from London called in. It was miserable — we couldn't hear her, and she couldn't hear the other members of the team. The experience showed us the importance of investing in tools that would make conference spaces video-ready to facilitate smooth communication.

2. Does the commute add to productivity or take away from it?

Whether a commute adds to or reduces productivity depends on both geographical location and the mode of transportation workers use. If you are traveling by subway or train, then you can use the commute to work, like catching up on your email. Since I'm in Chicago, I use my train commute to do a few tasks. However, many workers have to drive, so they will be more limited in the types of tasks they can do during the commute. While they still might be able to listen to hands-free calls, industry podcasts, voicemails, or audio calendars, not all will choose to do so.

It's important to ask yourself if your employees can use the commute time to their advantage. If they can use it to complete tasks that move them forward in their workday, bringing workers back to the office may not hurt your productivity. But if the commute limits the tasks they can do, you'll have to decide if the drop in productivity is worthwhile based on metrics that connect to company objectives.

3. How can managers structure time in the office to focus on deep work?

In an office environment, interruptions are expected. Work is often shallow rather than deep because everyone interrupts each other with urgent things to get done. Workers can do things to reduce these interruptions, but when a task is urgent, it often can be difficult to decide who should do it.

I found that my team was more productive during the pandemic because being at home allowed them to focus for longer periods of time on their projects. That focus translated into higher productivity.

4. What systems do you have to measure sustainability?

The three big systems you'll need here are HR, task management, and productivity measurement systems. Can your HR systems work with the remote tools you have? Are you using options like Asana or a task list? Do your tools help leaders manage remotely? The theme behind these three questions is accountability.

To support this triadic approach in your organization, have your team list five things they want to do during the week. Then have them list five things that need to be done. Facilitate open discussions about what they would do if they could only get one thing done from their want-need lists. This helps everyone know what people on the team are looking to do, and making the lists visible to everyone increases accountability.

Manager training systems deserve special attention. It takes a different type of management education to teach leaders how to get team members to talk and connect even when workers might not physically come into the office together. But it's a huge skill more companies need to teach given the increasing cost of real estate for businesses compared to the productivity-based revenue businesses can potentially gain from remote work.

5. What changes can your business make when moving toward a fully remote model?

Although there are many shifts you could potentially make when going remote, technology and communication are the most important. Systems should enable people to talk across the whole business so everybody feels like they are part of the organization, small or large. People should know what's going on, what role they play in it, how to connect, and whom to talk to. Education around your organizational chart is often just as helpful as education around specific technology tools or resources.

Remember, it's about whether remote work helps you, not the other guys.

Remote work admittedly has its rough edges. If you don't manage it well, people won't stay connected. They may fall behind or leave the organization as a result. But smoothing out those rough edges is often possible and can result in significant gains for an organization. Accessing these gains requires investigating the continuation of remote work in a serious and realistic way, and these basic questions can help you walk through that process. Evaluate yourself based on your own targets and resources to make the best decision for your team.