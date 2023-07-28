Passenger Trying to Use Plane Safety Card as Blanket Hailed as Relatable

A video of a passenger resorting to unusual measures to keep herself warm on a flight has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted two days ago by TikTok user Joseph (@josephmfares) and has received more than 1.8 million views.

The footage shows a woman laying across a row of seats with what appeared to be a flight-safety briefing card foldout covering her legs. She is seen adjusting the positioning of the card before appearing to give up and placing it back in the seat pocket as the clip ends.

A caption shared with the post reads: "PLEASE DID SHE THINK THAT WOULD WORK AS A BLANKET."

From left: A woman sleeps on a plane; a flight-safety briefing card seen in a seatback pocket on a plane. A video of a poster using what appeared to be a flight-safety briefing card as a blanket on a plane has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest post comes as air travel returns to prepandemic levels. A report by the International Air Transport Association found that total passenger traffic globally in January 2023 was at nearly 85 percent of January 2019 levels.

The latest data from the U.S. Transport Security Administration shows more than 2.3 million passengers were reported to have passed through a TSA checkpoint on July 26.

Why Is It So Cold on a Plane?

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states: "Airplanes must be designed to provide the equivalent of at least 0.55 pounds of fresh air per minute per occupant, a ventilation rate that is consistent with other public environments."

However, the federal body doesn't advise the temperature at which the cabin air should be kept.

Chris Manno is a former Boeing 737-800 captain for American Airlines and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an August 2017 Condé Nast Traveler article, Manno said: "I keep the cockpit cool, as we're surrounded by windows."

He added: "Part of the 'chill' is aircraft exterior surfaces encountering -40 to -55 degrees Celsius [around -40 to -67 degrees Fahrenheit], which in some ways becomes conducted by contact, metal part to metal part, with the interior."

Exact cabin temperatures are likely to vary across airlines, and it may not be freezing on all carriers.

For example, Korean Air's "in-flight temperature is maintained at 23–25°C [around 73.4 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit]," according to its website.

"To be comfortable, we recommend long-sleeved tops and pants or skirts made of thin material," the airline adds.

@josephmfares PLEASE DID SHE THINK THAT WOULD WORK AS A BLANKET ♬ original sound - Joseph

'When You're Cold on a Plane, Anything Goes'

Several TikTok users could relate to the woman's predicament in the viral post.

Daphne wrote: "Cold on a plane is a whole different kinda cold."

User katmcrandall posted: "Honestly I've been there."

Sloth Daddy commented: "When you're cold on a plane, anything goes!"

Mads agreed: "This is like when you're not offered a blanket at a sleepover so you try to make anything work."

User @sophiaacsta wrote: "I've used my phone as a blanket."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related story or dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.