Passenger Who 'Chose Money' Over Catching Earlier Flight to Fiancée Backed

A post about a passenger whose fiancée got "mad" that her partner took $2,000 to get off the plane and came home late has gone viral on Reddit, where it had over 24,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A***** (AITA) on August 6 under the username PM-ME_UR-KITTIES, the passenger said: "Delta [the airline] gave me $2,000 to skip my flight. This is $2,000 that can be spent ANYWHERE. The flight looked like it was going to get canceled anyway. It did. So now I have $2,000 and a hotel stay but my fiancée is mad at me because I chose the money over coming home."

The poster said: "She claims because she's been in a semi depressed state the last few days, it is crazy of me to ever make that decision."

Did the passenger in the latest post make the right decision or is the fiancée being unreasonable?

A stock image of a man at an airport terminal, standing with his hand on a suitcase, while watching a plane fly by outside. A post about a passenger who chose to accept a money offer to take a later flight instead of catching an earlier one to get home to his fiancée has gone viral on Reddit. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told Newsweek: "There are red flags flying all over this one. The bigger decision is whether to continue in the relationship with the fiancée."

Licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) Sefora Janel Ray told Newsweek: "It seems like this couple is not functioning like a team. Usually if there is a fight about something like this, the plane flight is not the only place where someone is acting unilaterally."

A September 2019 study in Curationis says "a partner with mental illness can be challenging in a couple's relationship."

The study explains: "Mental illness brings about disintegration in the relationship because the partner without mental illness takes on more responsibilities than before. The partner without mental illness can be subjected to multiple risks, including stress and burden of care."

The passenger in the latest Reddit post said they both called and texted their girlfriend "to ask her opinion and she didn't answer either so I had to make the decision by myself."

The poster added: "She has not communicated to me well enough how 'bad' she really is right now. Last night, when we spoke...she seemed better."

Unexpected Changes Can Be Difficult for Those With Depression

GinaMarie Guarino, a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC) based in Tennessee, told Newsweek that strong communication makes a huge difference when you're in a relationship with someone who is struggling with depression.

The LMHC explained that unexpected changes can be difficult to face for a person with depression. It can cause a level of distress that those in a state of good mental health may not anticipate or understand.

"A person who is struggling with their mental health may be relying on you more than you realize, so it is important to develop a system of setting clear expectations and communicating with your loved one when plans or expectations change," she said.

Make Decisions as a Team

Ray, an LMFT based in California, said: "When planning big trips, choosing to stay away from home, it's best to make those decisions as a team. Secure couples can just text each other real quick and say 'I'm thinking of taking this deal, what do you think?' So in this case, I would say the fiancé has a point."

"But I wouldn't make it about them having depression. It's more about communicating decisions that impact both people instead of acting solo," she added.

'Unreasonably Dependent'

Lieberman, a psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California, said giving the fiancée the benefit of the doubt that she was in a 'semi-depressed state'," surely she "could have found a friend to comfort her." She added: "$2,000 could go a long way towards something they could do together to cheer her up."

The poster "needs to ask himself whether he wants to be with a woman who is so unreasonably dependent upon him. Perhaps he should spend the $2,000 on therapy—either for himself or for couples therapy—to decide whether to go forward and tie the knot," the psychiatrist noted.

'People Act Irrationally to Stuff Like This'

Several Redditors sided with the original poster.

User jrm1102 said: "NTA [not the a******] - unless you missed something important, take the money."

User virtual_gnus added: "The flight got canceled anyway. So either way he wasn't going to be home on time. At least this way, he got $2k for something that was going to happen anyway.

Cypher1388 said: "...S*** never makes sense to me when people act irrationally to stuff like this. NTA."

PostSingle noted: "...My husband would get an earful if he didn't take the $2000 and stay til the next day. Easy 2K and he gets a rest day in a free hotel room. Win-win."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

