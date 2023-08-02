Travel

Passenger's Reason for Ditching Their 5 Friends in Airport Praised

By
Travel Vacation Internet Airport Debate

An airline passenger has been cheered online after revealing the reason why they had ditched their friends at a bustling airport, in favor of a nap in an airport lounge.

The passenger, who goes by u/Ok_Fisherman5205 on the social media platform Reddit, had shared in a post that they had opted to utilize an airport's VIP lounge during a long layover.

"I'm traveling with five friends now and we are travelling cheap. However, we had one long layover in an airport with a great VIP lounge. The thing about these lounges is that they have free food and liquor, comfortable chairs and shower facilities," the Redditor wrote online.

Airport
A stock image of an airline passenger relaxing in an upmarket airport VIP lounge. A Redditor had been praised for utilizing the lounge available at the airport they were flying from, to their friends' dismay. Getty Images

"I told my friends and they all said that they didn't want to waste money. So I went to the lounge by myself. I had some snacks, a few drinks, a quick nap, a long hot shower, and then I caught up with my friends at the gate."

When we started talking they were b******* about the cost of everything at the airport[...]I told them about my stay in the lounge. Two of them got visibly angry," they added.

The Redditor recalled the heated exchange: "They said that I was an a****** for not telling them everything there was in the lounge. They had actually spent more on food and drinks than I had. Plus, I got to nap in a comfy chair and have a shower."

Expert Verdict: Lounges Are the Way To Go

Global travel trends expert at the metasearch engine Skyscanner, Laura Lindsay, backs the Redditor for taking refuge in an airport lounge.

"They aren't wrong for utilizing the airport lounge and their friends ended up paying more than they did," Lindsay told Newsweek.

"Utilizing the airport lounge is key for charging and maintaining your devices, and offers you Wi-Fi access to download videos and music content for the flight. They also give you the opportunity to finalize boarding details like passes and can save you money on drinks."

"It's key to make the most of airport lounges. You can usually find good deals on lounge access through credit cards, and it's absolutely worth it for the peace and quiet, especially at busy times," she added.

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @Ok_Fisherman5205 on July 23, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 96 percent of the users that engaged with it and commented on more than 1,300 times. The majority of the Redditors interacting with the post praised the passenger for ditching their friends to relax in the seemingly cost-efficient lounge.

"You told them what you were going to do and at this point everyone should have an idea of what lounges have in them. Not your fault they didn't want to check it out," one user wrote.

"Surprised their friends shut off the idea even before checking how much the lounge costs lol," another user added.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC