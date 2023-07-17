Travel

Passenger Gets Extra Legroom on Flight but Goes Viral for New Problem

By
Travel Plane Airplane Space Flying

We would all like a little extra legroom on a plane, but a Delta Airlines passenger didn't get to fully enjoy this small luxury, after learning that this addition meant she had to sacrifice her privacy for most of the flight.

In a post shared on TikTok on Friday by the passenger herself, under the username Elizasummerhays, she explained that she was assigned an exit row seat at check-in, which on this particular Delta plane meant getting extra legroom.

As a 5 9' girl, she was initially very pleased to see her seat came with extra legroom, but soon she realized that because of the position of her seat, the screen in front of her was much further away than it is on regular seats. She wrote: "So much legroom, but my screen is so far away."

extra legroom on plane goes wrong
Stock image of a plane seat with a tv screen at the back. A woman got extra legroom with her plane seat, but then another problem came up for her during the flight. Getty Images

As if that wasn't enough, her seatmate's screen also happened to be broken, and while the airline worked to fix his, he felt entitled to share her screen, watching whatever she was watching for most of the flight. Because he was watching her screen, the passenger felt "hyper-aware" of her movie choices.

"Homie is checking out my options. SOS he tried to scroll and PICK A MOVIE and I had to tell him it was my screen. His screen is broken omg I feel so bad." She wrote, and later added: "Update: they fixed his screen, but he's too enthralled watching Miles Taller w/ me."

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "He *did* end up watching How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days on his own screen after Top Gun: Maverick was over, so all is forgiven."

While the two passengers in the post didn't start a fight, many others do. A new analysis by the International Air Transport Assn, as reported by the L.A. Times, shows that "unruly-passenger incidents" on planes increased by 47 percent in 2022, with one reported incident happening every 568 flights.

The most common types of incidents in 2022 included "non-compliance, verbal abuse, and intoxication," while other minor ones included bringing outside alcoholic drinks, failing to wear a seat belt, and packing too many things.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.5 million views and 180,200 likes on the platform.

@elizasummerhays

He *did* end up watching How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days on his own screen after Top Gun: Maverick was over, so all is forgiven. #airplane #delta #exitrow #legroom #airportstrangers #peopleonplanes

♬ Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

One user, Chelsea, commented: "Wait I'm so confused why is there so much room." And serving c*** said: "I watched the entirety of the boss baby from the screen of the person in front of me lmao." Kaelen added: "One time a guy next to me watched indiana jones on my iPad with me the whole 6 hr flight lol."

Gor. Jess wrote: "It's like when your dad asks what you're watching, scoffs, and then watches it for the next hour." And Kristi Marie said: "I feel like he's invading your tv time."

Another user, Katie, commented: "I'd be like '.......so what you wanna watch?" And jules_peter1 said: "Come on, put the captions on for him at least." Janae Klumpp added: "HAHAHHAHA at least he has good taste."

Newsweek reached out to Elizasummerhays for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC