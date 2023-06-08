Passenger in Middle Seat on Plane Defends Why She Asked to Move: 'Awkward'

A teen accused of fatphobia after "embarrassing" two plus-sized travelers on a flight has explained why she asked to sit somewhere else.

The 19-year-old was sat between a man and a woman, whom she said were unable to "fit comfortably into their seats." She said that both travelers were resting their shoulders and thighs on top of her, "pinning her down."

"It was just physically uncomfortable," she told Newsweek. "It was very hard to get up, because the people beside me had part of their limbs on top of mine."

The teen asked the passengers if they could change position to give her more space. The man tried to oblige, but the woman either "didn't hear me or was unable to move."

A stock photo of a stressed young woman sitting in an airport with her head in her hands. The woman was waiting to confront the teen when she got off the plane. globalmoments/iStock/Getty Images Plus

After an hour-and-a-half into the journey, the teen asked a flight attendant if they could switch seats.

Sharing the incident on Reddit, the teen, under the username u/throwawayonaplane, wrote that they "explained the situation as privately and gently as I could."

"Getting my bag from under the seat in front of me and moving was pretty awkward, but the rest of the flight went fine," she added.

However, she found the female passenger waiting for her after disembarking. The woman accused her of making a "public demonstration" of their weight and "opening the door to fatphobia on flights."

"She essentially told me that I had embarrassed her and the other man, and that traveling while plus-sized is hard enough without 'people treating fatness like a contagious disease,'" throwawayonaplane wrote in her post.

"I really didn't mean for it to come across that way, but I can understand how it did," she added.

The teen made a conscious effort to keep the conversation with the flight attendant as low-key as possible, but there wasn't a lot of privacy on the plane. "I really didn't think there would be an issue afterwards," she said.

The poster was devastated by the accusation, and wondered if she should have handled the situation differently.

Although fatphobia is nothing new, weight-based discrimination has increased with the rise of social media.

A study published in the journal Psychological Science analyzed attitudes online towards varying social groups between 2007 and 2016. Researchers discovered that the U.S. population has become more tolerant of different sexual orientations, races and skin tones, but were becoming less accepting of larger bodies.

A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition echoed these results, finding that social media has helped to promote fatphobia and body-shaming.

Numerous stories of fat-shaming on flights have gone viral, with traveling by air particularly difficult for plus-sized people. These incidents often divide the internet, leading to heated debates.

Although throwawayonaplane felt guilty for upsetting the woman, many Reddit users tried to reassure the teen and voted for her.

"You did not contribute to fatphobia in any way. You weren't comfortable and you discretely asked for another seat," wrote KronkLaSworda.

"You didn't do anything to embarrass her," agreed subsailor1968. "Sounds like you tried your best NOT to embarrass her."

"The way you handled it was fine and respectful," wrote Inevitable_Past825. "They should have been grateful because your actions helped everyone, them included."

"Some people don't know how to handle feelings of embarrassment, so they just lash out," commented YardageSardage. "They project those bad feelings onto someone else, and then they get to be angry at that other person instead of addressing their own emotions."

Although many commenters offered kind words, throwawayonaplane criticized Reddit users jumping on her story as an excuse to shame plus-sized people. The teen said she'll listen only to the helpful advice and tell a "white lie" if she needs to move seats for similar reasons in the future.

"The blatant fatphobia in the comments isn't helping anything or anyone," she added in an update. "I posted this to get some insight on if and how I maybe could have handled the situation better, not to give an example of how 'all larger people are xyz.'"

Do you have great travel stories or videos you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.