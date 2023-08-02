Travel

Plane Passenger Turning Economy Into 'VIP Section' Shocks Internet

A video of a plane passenger taking social distancing to new heights has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Giga Vashakidze (@vashak27) and has received over 583,000 views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a passenger seat that appears to be cordoned off by a tent-style cover. A caption shared with the post reads: "When you take social distancing to the next level at 30,000 feet." A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Caught my neighbor turning economy class into a VIP section. Has anyone else experienced this on their flight?"

Passenger seated on plane.
Passengers seated on a plane. A video of a traveler taking "social distancing to the next level" using a tent-style cover has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Social distancing—the act of maintaining a certain distance between yourself and others—was among the safety measures that were implemented worldwide following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest TikTok post comes as air travel continues to see strong growth in the post-pandemic era, according to a July 2023 report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Globally, total passenger traffic was reported now to be at 96.1 percent of May 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to the findings.

Willie Walsh, the IATA's director-general, said in the report: "Domestic markets reported growth on pre-pandemic levels. And, heading into the busy Northern summer travel season, international demand reached 90.8 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

"Planes were full, with the average load factors reaching 81.8 percent," Walsh added, and North American carriers led the pack at 86.3 percent.

The report said that traffic among North American airlines climbed 31 percent in May 2023, compared with the figure reported for the same month last year.

@vashak27

When you take social distancing to the next level at 30,000 feet 😂✈️ #HighFlyer #AirplaneMode #FlightFails #SocialDistancing #EconomyClassLuxury #TravelTikTok #FunnyMoments #Airlines #PlaneLife #Trending #Viral

♬ original sound - Giga Vashakidze

Several TikTok users were amused and impressed by the passenger's creative hack in the viral post.

RosieRosie wrote, "That's a good idea," and That crazy teacher posted: "If that's allowed, that is awesome."

Red Sleighrider commented: "You can make a tent ? I love it."

Tom B wrote: "it's a great idea, just a blanket, maybe they want privacy and sleep."

Kelly-Anne Mrazek posted, "That's awesome, they should make portable curtains," while user1375549012553 commented: "Planes should have an option for a curtain to drop down."

Otro coco loco wrote: "I've worn my hoodie backwards and made my own VIP."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related story or dilemma to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

