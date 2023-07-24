Mom Calling Out Flyer Who Kept Window Blind Up on Night Flight Sparks Fury

A video of a passenger who had their window blind up during an overnight flight has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was shared by Canada-based TikTok user Sarah Johnston. The clip had 3 million views at the time of writing.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Wait for it...would you?"

A message overlaid on the clip says: "There is always that one person on a red eye flight..." The footage shows the darkened interior of a plane, with a bright ray of light coming through a single window with the blind up.

In a June 2023 survey, 1,000 plane passengers aged 18 and over in the U.S. and Canada were asked about how to behave when flying.

The survey said: "You are allowed to control the window shade if you have the window seat. Because 77 percent of travelers think window democracy is a pipe dream."

The survey was conducted on behalf of the travel booking website Kayak, in collaboration with AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) and Brandwatch's Consumer Research Platform.

According to a later comment from the poster in the latest viral clip, the flight was from Hawaii to Canada. "This flight left at 11:30 pm and arrived at 8:30 am" and "this video was taken at 3 hours from departure...," the poster said.

"I had a toddler and a 6-month-old on my lap..." the poster said in a comment.

Several TikTok users slammed the original poster, with many defending the passenger who had their window blind up.

User tyleralink asked: "Why would I not want to see parts of the world I may never see again?"

Diego Chimes noted: "They [paid] for that window!!!!"

User undulatusasperatus said: "I always get the window seat and I will never close it. that's the best part of flying."

Kayla said: "Cry all you want everyone agrees if you pay for a window seat you do it for a reason."

Mahdi said: "Paid for my window seat, and need to look outside to be sure we are not losing altitude plus the views are incredible and worth the hate I get."

Amy suggested: "Just get an eye mask! Problem solved," while Pinkcasper said, "Close your eyes it gets darker."

