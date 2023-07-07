Travel

Passenger Forcing Boyfriend To 'Take Off' Shirt To Protect Suitcase Slammed

A video of a passenger who was "forced" to remove his shirt so it can be used as a cover for his partner's luggage has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by TikTok user Jen (@sagijen) with a caption that reads "When your boyfriend gets voluntold to take off this shirt to protect your new @Beis Travel carry-on."

The footage, taken at an airport in San Diego, shows a beige-colored suitcase landing on a baggage belt. The luggage arrives wrapped in what appeared to be a black printed T-shirt.

A message overlaid on the clip says: "When you're forced to check in your new Béis bag carry-on and you decide your boyfriend can buy a new shirt."

The passenger's seemingly extreme measure to protect the bag is understandable on some level, as Béis suitcases aren't cheap. Depending on the size, they can cost from around $264 to $397, per the manufacturer's website.

Person holding suitcase at airport.
A stock image of a person holding a suitcase and standing in front of a walkway at an airport. A video of a boyfriend who was forced to "take off" his shirt so his partner could use it as a cover for a suitcase has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

As fussy as it may seem, the passenger's concerns about bag damage aren't completely unfounded. According to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report published by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), a total of 219,795 "mishandled bags" were reported in April 2023 on domestic flights across various U.S. carriers.

The survey was taken among "all U.S. airlines with at least half of one percent of total domestic scheduled-service passenger revenues plus any branded codeshare partners."

The figure represents "the number of check bags that are lost, damaged, delayed, and pilfered, as reported by or on behalf of the passenger, that were in the airline's custody for its reportable domestic non-stop scheduled passenger flights," the DOT states.

The latest post comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. Total passenger traffic globally was reported to be "now at 84.2 percent of January 2019 levels," the International Air Transport Association said in a March 2023 report.

@sagijen

When your boyfriend gets voluntold to take off this shirt to protect your new @Beis Travel carry-on🤣 #beis #travel #traveltiktok #priorities #funny #relateable #beistravel #beistravelbags

♬ dumb dumb - sped up - mazie

The latest viral clip has sparked debate on TikTok, with several users criticizing the passenger for going to such lengths over a piece of luggage.

User Random Spam asked: "Why buy a bag that you're afraid to send through the airport?"

DB said: "tf [the f***] is the point of buying luggage to cry when it gets used."

Emi said: "yall act like suitcase aren't meant to be used and abused... suitcase covers are the dumbest thing ever."

User bethmaz77 wrote: "It's just luggage," while LoHagoMañana said: "Why buy a beige suitcase then?"

Louden noted: "This is so funny but at the same time those bags are so expensive I'd expect using it as intended wouldn't damage it."

Others were more understanding of the original poster.

Delia Rios said: "Honestly, I will probably do the same."

Monique__4 wrote: "That is actually so smart! Lol," while user @sorai.ya said "a good man."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC