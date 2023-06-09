Passenger Unimpressed by Woman's Book Choice on Flight: 'Get Me Off'

A woman caused outrage on the internet after her questionable book choice to read during a flight went viral on social media last week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Sunday by one of the annoyed passengers under the username Aworkingwardrobe, the woman, sitting in an aisle seat, can be seen holding a book titled The Last Flight by Julie Clark.

Along with the clip, the passenger who filmed the scene can be heard saying: "Of all the books to read on a plane she decides to read this one. I don't really believe in omens but come on!"

The post comes with a caption that says: "Get me off this flight." Further down in the comments section, she added: "I know she did it on purpose."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, fear of flying, also known as aerophobia, is common in America, affecting about 25 million adults. It's most common in people between the ages of 17 and 34 because it's the time in our lives when most changes are occurring, and people are usually more scared to jeopardize their life at such an important time.

The clinic's website also explains that it's possible for someone to fly without anxiety for years, and then develop aerophobia.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from all over the platform. It has so far received more than 2.5 million views and 334,000 likes.

One user, Brown eyed Moksi Patu, commented: "Oh hell no !!! SECURITY." And Rainfire88 said: "Watch her carefully lately there's people opening emergency doors in the flight." Thefancydancer said: "That book was a trip!!!! It was good." And Erin Fitzpatrick added: "I read this on a plane too."

Sam_Stormlight wrote: "I watched the first 20 mins of that Denzel movie 'Flight' 12hrs before flying. I didn't know what it was about and then couldn't look away." And Abbie said: "One time while I was non-rev flying I watched Why Planes Crash on my little TV in my airline uniform." Sid_milo joked: "low key final destination."

Another user, Cissym1208, commented: "She really said 'I'm gonna go out there and tempt fate." And Juniper said: "Not me watching Titanic on my last cruise and bringing 3 haunted house novels on my remote country getaway."

Meaza wrote: "I'm sure this is the reaction she was going for." And Gabi Gafforelli added: "You do NOT wanna jynx it."

