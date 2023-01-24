Passengers Horrified by Owner Throwing Poodle on Flight: 'Collective Gasp'

Millions have watched the moment passengers on a plane gasped as a poodle is thrown by its owner.

In a viral clip shared by @lauren_ide, the poodle, referred to as Teddy, can be seen walking in the aisle before being picked up by the scruff of the neck by its owner. It seems she intended to place the pooch on her shoulder but missed and he flew over it onto the seat, drawing shocked shrieks from nearby passengers.

Lauren, who was flying with American airline JetBlue, has received over 838,000 likes on the clip which has been viewed over 5 million times.

More than 4,300 people have commented and many are horrified by the way Teddy was handled when getting off the airplane.

Flying With Dogs

According to the United States Department of Transportation, over 2 million pets travel by air each year. It costs $125 to fly with a small pet in the aircraft when traveling with JetBlue. However, the animal must be kept in a carrier at all times. In this instance, Teddy was freed from his carrier and roaming around the aisle.

Lauren's partner explained in another video that Teddy was extremely distressed in the carrier and was crying. While the passengers said they didn't mind, it is against the airlines' pet policy that states: "All pets must remain inside the pet carrier while at the airport and on the plane."

The carrier must also allow enough room for the animal to turn around comfortably in it.

Travel Tips

Traveling can be stressful at the best of times so Bring Fido, a pet travel brand, has shared some tips to ensure your furry friend doesn't have a traumatic experience.

Fly direct.

Bring a photo of your pet to the airport in case you lose him or her.

Feed your pet four hours ahead of the flight as a full stomach may be uncomfortable.

Ensure all of their vaccinations are up to date.

Do not give your pet a tranquilizer.

What Do the Comments Say?

The video captioned: "The plane wasn't the only thing flying today!" has gained a lot of traction online.

One user's comment, which received over 45,000 likes, said: "The collective gasp."

Another racked up 39,800 likes, it said: "WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT?"

"Y'all acting like she did it on purpose, it was obviously an accident. She was trying to put him on her shoulder and he probably kicked out of her arm," said another.

Another sympathized: "Awe he like someone help me poor thing."

