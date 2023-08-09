Northwestern AD Calls Out Football Staff for 'Inappropriate' Shirts

Northwestern University athletic director Derrick Gragg released a statement expressing his disappointment in the Wildcat football coaches who wore "Cats Against the World" shirts during practice on Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian was among the several staffers wearing the shirts, which also featured the number 51. That jersey number belonged to former head coach Pat Fitzgerald during his All-American playing career at the school. Fitzgerald, who had been Northwestern's football coach for 17 years, was fired on July 10 amid allegations of hazing within the program.

"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear 'Cats Against the World' t-shirts," Gragg's statement said. "Neither I nor the University was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive, and tone deaf. Let me be crystal clear: hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct."

During an open practice on Wednesday, Inside NU's Bradley Locker shared a photo of the shirt on X, formerly Twitter.

Several Northwestern coaches/staffers, including OC Mike Bajakian, are donning "Cats Against the World" shirts with No. 51 — Pat Fitzgerald's old jersey number — on them. pic.twitter.com/ZFQ3tNU1Vv — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) August 9, 2023

Matt Zahn of WBBM in Chicago later posted a clearer shot.

A clear shot of the "Cats Against the World" shirt that some Northwestern coaches/staff members were wearing at practice, with Pat Fitzgerald's old jersey #51 on them (as @Bradley_Locker first noted)@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3fvnc0GEND — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 9, 2023

Before Gragg's statement was released, Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun said, after being asked by reporters about the shirts, that his job was to support his players and staff.

"It certainly isn't my business to censor anyone's free speech," Braun said at a press conference.

ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg found a photo posted on social media last month that shows a Northwestern player wearing the "Cats Against the World" shirt.

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks to his team after the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium on August 27, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. Fitzgerald was fired in July amid allegations of hazing against his program. Oisin Keniry/Getty

Northwestern football players were made available to the media on Wednesday for the first time since Fitzgerald's firing. Players also spoke before Gragg's statement was released. When asked about the shirts, wide receiver Bryce Kirtz said that Braun has been preaching to the team to stick together.

"The shirts are really just a reminder to allow us to stick together," Kirtz said.

Kirtz, linebacker Bryce Gallagher and defensive back Rod Heard declined to comment on the hazing allegations during Wednesday's press conference. Gallagher did say that Northwestern players were "devastated" when Fitzgerald was fired.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks after a university-commissioned investigation into allegations against the program. Northwestern said the investigation by an outside law firm did not find "sufficient" evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. However, The Daily Northwestern published a story not long after detailing allegations from a former Wildcat player, who described specific instances of sexual abuse and hazing.

Northwestern then reversed course and fired Fitzgerald.

"The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team," university President Michael Schill wrote in an open letter to the community. "The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others."

Fitzgerald maintains that he was not aware of any hazing taking place under his watch. Several lawsuits have been filed against him in connection with the hazing allegations.