Pat Sajak's Final 'Wheel of Fortune' Season Starts Sooner Than You Think

Wheel of Fortune is coming back next week.

The iconic game show has designated Monday, September 11, as the date for the start of its 41st season that will see Pat Sajak, 76, helm the long-running ABC show for the last season alongside his co-star Vanna White, 66,

An Instagram post showing the pair who have hosted the show together since the early 80s, read: "41 never looked so good."

Pat Sajak attends a taping of the 35th anniversary of "Wheel of Fortune" at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. The host said season 41 of the hit game show would be his last. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/Getty Images

Some viewers reacted to the bittersweet retirement news to reflect on Sajak's "memorable" tenure on the show since he joined in 1981.

"This is Pat's last season on Wheel of Fortune let's make a good one to remember," one viewer urged.

Another commented: "I'm looking forward in one way and dreading it in another!!"

The beloved presenter broke the news of his retirement earlier this summer on social media as he dubbed his time on the classic show "a wonderful ride" with his co-star White, who joined in 1982.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote back in June on X, formerly Twitter. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

After he revealed he was leaving, much speculation followed about who would follow in the footsteps of this mainstay of American television, a role first held by Chuck Woolery, who helmed the Merv Griffin-created show in its original run in 1975 as a daytime staple.

Tt was later confirmed that Ryan Seacrest would be filling Sajak's shoes.

Before the bosses of Wheel of Fortune revealed who the new host would be, they said Sajak wouldn't be too missed by the production staff as he was staying on as a consultant.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of games shows at Sony Pictures Television said. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

She added: "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"

Audiences got a taste of what Wheel of Fortune might be like without Sajak when, during the season finale, he vanished off-screen and was replaced by the show's announcer, Jim Thornton, who took over for the season finale's bonus round. The choice was made because of the contestant Sarah's confession she "loved" him.

At the top of the episode, she said: "I love Jim Thornton so much. And how could someone not? His voice is so soothing and energizing. He's hilarious and just such a good person and when I don't hear his voice I worry about him."

Newsweek has reached out to Wheel of Fortune for comment.