Pat Sajak Tells 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant to Take His Shirt Off

Wheel of Fortune fans were left shocked when veteran host Pat Sajak demanded one contestant take his shirt off in front of the cameras.

World Wrestling Entertainment star Austin Theory appeared on Friday's show as part of a special week dedicated to the WWE.

Contestants were paired with WWE superstars during the week and Theory played alongside Ray Simon. The pair thought they'd done a great job to win the entire game but were left disappointed when Sajak delivered them some bad news.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame in Las Vegas on April 9, 2018. He recently stunned fans when he told a contestant to take his top off.

When they learned they had not won, Theory began to fake cry.

Sajak tried to reassure the pro wrestler: "It's gonna be fine, you did just fine. Earlier in the week, Ray won $24,850, another $5,000 tonight, $29,850."

His teammate then joked "we could buy you a full shirt," referring to Theory's black crop top that showed off his toned abs.

The fighter showed off his abs when Sajak demanded: "We'll fill that in. We're selling that on eBay, take it off."

Theory was more than willing to oblige and started to take the shirt off but Simon objected, telling him, "no."

The video of the moment was posted to the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account where fans rushed to share their thoughts.

"Best week of Wheel of Fortune ever. All the wrestlers were awesome," tweeted one fan.

Another added: "Loved this week! Do another!"

And a third wrote: "So is that top for sale or up for grABS? 👀 Asking for a friend..."

The WWE-themed week has been full of wild moments including when Austin Creed couldn't contain his laughter when his competitor fumbled an answer.

Professional wrestlers Carmella, Creed and Drew McIntyre were paired up with wrestling superfans as they took part in the inaugural episode of the special week of shows.

McIntyre and his partner, Tracina Jones, had to solve a puzzle under the category "Fun & Games." Jones decided to take a stab at the answer based on the few letters on the board which read, "_L_ _ _ _ _ _ _T_ _ _LLS."

She guessed "playing with balls" which was incorrect and when the camera cut away from her it showed Creed and his playing partner, Mike Bozzuffi, struggling to keep a straight face.

"You're trouble," Sajak quietly told Creed, prompting the Wrestlemania veteran to playfully protest: "What did I do?"

Then the moment was shared to the show's official Twitter account and captioned the post "[McIntyre] come get your girl.".

Creed retweeted the video and asked: "How was I supposed to react?!?!?"