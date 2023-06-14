Whoopi Goldberg Wants 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Job After Pat Sajak Retires

The View's Whoopi Goldberg has thrown her hat in the ring to host Wheel of Fortune after veteran host Pat Sajak announced his retirement.

Sajak, 76, said this week he would step down from hosting the game show after the forthcoming season, which would be his 41st in the job.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote on Twitter to announce his retirement. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Inner Peace during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 10, 2023, in New York City, and Pat Sajak on June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Goldberg said she would love to replace Sajak as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune.' Michael Loccisano/GC Images

Many people have already started speculating who could be the one to replace Sajak and Goldberg admitted she would "love to do it."

Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings appeared on Tuesday's episode of The View to promote his new book. He was asked by co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about his reaction to Sajak's announcement.

"And any ideas on who should replace him?" she asked as Goldberg jumped in to say, "I want that job," before he Jennings could reply.

Her fellow panellist, Joy Behar, then backed the comedian to take over from Sajak.

"Whoopi wants that job," Behar said, and Goldberg agreed: "I want the job. I think it'd be lots of fun."

Goldberg is no stranger to running a popular game show after appearing as the center square and executive producing on Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004.

One of the likely frontrunners to replace Sajak is his long-time host, Vanna White, who has worked alongside him as the show's letter turner for 40 years.

White is no stranger to serving as Wheel of Fortune's main host and previously stepped in for three weeks to fill Sajak's shoes after he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. Doctors operated on Sajak in November 2019 when they realized his severe stomach pain was due to a blocked intestine.

As White took over hosting duties, Sajak's daughter Maggie stepped in as letter turner and later joined Wheel of Fortune in 2021 as its social correspondent.

Some fans suggested Maggie could take over from her father when he leaves the game show next year.

"I'm 46. I don't remember TV without Sajak. Maybe you can keep the Wheel in the family?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

And another added: "I hope that Maggie Sajak will take over as host of #WheelOfFortune. That would be great, if she wants the job."