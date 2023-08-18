Culture

'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Recalls Recent Hawaii Trip Amid Wildfires

By
Culture Hawaii Wildfires Red Cross TV

TV personality Pat Sajak sent well wishes to the victims of the Maui wildfires as authorities called it the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history.

The Wheel of Fortune host described how he spent a month on vacation in Hawaii, including in Maui, over the summer.

The wildfires which hit Maui and Big Island started on August 8 after dry conditions combined with strong winds from Hurricane Dora spurred on flames to cause catastrophic conditions. Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes with only minutes to spare and are now staying in evacuation centers.

maui wildfires and pat sajak
[MAIN IMAGE] A member of the National Guard walks through a charred neighborhood in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 16, 2023. [INSET IMAGE] Pat Sajak on April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Sajak appealed for people to help raise money for victims of the fires. Getty Images North America/Patrick T. Fallon/Allen Berezovsky

As it stands, 111 have been killed in the fires with more than 1,000 people injured as scrutiny on authorities intensifies over their response in the critical first few hours.

Sajak, 76, appealed for donations to the Red Cross to help survivors rebuild their lives.

"I spent the entire month of June in Hawaii including several wonderful days on the beautiful island of Maui," he began in the video which was posted to YouTube and Hawaii's local news network, KHON2.

"It is so shocking, so sad to see what has happened there. So I ask you all now today, please support the Hawaii Red Cross in their effort to help those directly affected by these wildfires.

"Every dollar you give goes directly to those in need. Mahalo [an expression of gratitude in Hawaiian]."

Sajak is not the only celebrity to appeal for help in the aftermath of the fires.

A-List stars such as Hawaiian-born Jason Momoa took to social media to express their sadness and encourage people to donate to survivors.

Part-time Maui resident Oprah Winfrey visited an evacuation center to provide supplies to those who were forced to flee their homes.

The media mogul promised to keep helping in the future "once all the smoke and ash has settled and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like."

Locals expressed their appreciation for Winfrey's generosity, including the Hawaiian cultural organization Kāko'o Haleakalā, which documented its interactions with the star on Instagram.

"Maui Resident Oprah Winfrey, stopped by the shelter in Wailuku. She asked what the need was and she's going to supply! Mahalo Oprah!" the group wrote on Instagram.

The group added in another post: "Mahalo Nui @oprah for following through! She returned with cots, pillows, and toiletries for the people in the shelter at Wailuku. She even spent some time with the people there. It was very much appreciated. Can we challenge anyone who's watching this and who calls Maui / Hawaiʻi "their home", like Oprah to step up to plate and show your aloha and kōkua and kakoʻo (support). When in Hawaiʻi, you act like the Hawaiians and malama (care). Where there's a need you fill it. Just saying!"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC