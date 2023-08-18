'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Recalls Recent Hawaii Trip Amid Wildfires

TV personality Pat Sajak sent well wishes to the victims of the Maui wildfires as authorities called it the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history.

The Wheel of Fortune host described how he spent a month on vacation in Hawaii, including in Maui, over the summer.

The wildfires which hit Maui and Big Island started on August 8 after dry conditions combined with strong winds from Hurricane Dora spurred on flames to cause catastrophic conditions. Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes with only minutes to spare and are now staying in evacuation centers.

[MAIN IMAGE] A member of the National Guard walks through a charred neighborhood in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 16, 2023. [INSET IMAGE] Pat Sajak on April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Sajak appealed for people to help raise money for victims of the fires. Getty Images North America/Patrick T. Fallon/Allen Berezovsky

As it stands, 111 have been killed in the fires with more than 1,000 people injured as scrutiny on authorities intensifies over their response in the critical first few hours.

Sajak, 76, appealed for donations to the Red Cross to help survivors rebuild their lives.

"I spent the entire month of June in Hawaii including several wonderful days on the beautiful island of Maui," he began in the video which was posted to YouTube and Hawaii's local news network, KHON2.

"It is so shocking, so sad to see what has happened there. So I ask you all now today, please support the Hawaii Red Cross in their effort to help those directly affected by these wildfires.

"Every dollar you give goes directly to those in need. Mahalo [an expression of gratitude in Hawaiian]."

Sajak is not the only celebrity to appeal for help in the aftermath of the fires.

A-List stars such as Hawaiian-born Jason Momoa took to social media to express their sadness and encourage people to donate to survivors.

Part-time Maui resident Oprah Winfrey visited an evacuation center to provide supplies to those who were forced to flee their homes.

The media mogul promised to keep helping in the future "once all the smoke and ash has settled and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like."

Locals expressed their appreciation for Winfrey's generosity, including the Hawaiian cultural organization Kāko'o Haleakalā, which documented its interactions with the star on Instagram.

"Maui Resident Oprah Winfrey, stopped by the shelter in Wailuku. She asked what the need was and she's going to supply! Mahalo Oprah!" the group wrote on Instagram.

The group added in another post: "Mahalo Nui @oprah for following through! She returned with cots, pillows, and toiletries for the people in the shelter at Wailuku. She even spent some time with the people there. It was very much appreciated. Can we challenge anyone who's watching this and who calls Maui / Hawaiʻi "their home", like Oprah to step up to plate and show your aloha and kōkua and kakoʻo (support). When in Hawaiʻi, you act like the Hawaiians and malama (care). Where there's a need you fill it. Just saying!"