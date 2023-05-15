Nurse Patrice Wilson Found Dead, Police Hunting for Alleged Kidnapper

Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson's deceased body was found over the weekend at an apartment complex following her kidnapping, according to reports.

On Saturday, the Detroit Police Department said they were searching for Jamere Miller, a 36-year-old male and former partner of Wilson, 29, in relation to her abduction.

"Wanted for kidnapping. We are looking for Jamere Miller, a 36-year-old male, in connection with the kidnapping of Patrice Wilson, a female, which occurred today in the 4200 block of St. Antoine at approximately 7:40 A.M. The vehicle in connection with his crime is a Black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, license plate number OPKS20. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Detroit Police Captain Donna McCord held a press conference on Saturday giving local media more information about Wilson's disappearance.

The Detroit Police Department initially released this picture of kidnap victim Patrice Wilson. According to reports, Wilson's deceased body has been found. Detroit Police Department

McCord said that the suspect approached Wilson after she left the hospital following the completion of her shift. Miller was wearing a blonde wig during the alleged kidnapping and approached Wilson as she was getting into the driver's side of her vehicle.

According to the police captain, Miller got into the car and forced Wilson to move a seat over before driving off with her inside. McCord called on members of the public who saw anything to contact the police, adding that Miller can turn himself in to any local police station.

According to Fox 2 News, Wilson's deceased body was found in a Novi, Michigan, apartment complex inside a parked SUV late Saturday, as police continue to search for Miller.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that Wilson had suffered a gunshot wound, however it is unclear how many times she had been shot.

In a statement to Newsweek on Monday morning, Jackson Vidaurri, public information manager for the Detroit Police Department, said more information about Wilson's murder will be made available at a 4 p.m. news conference. It will be streamed live on the department's Facebook page.

Wilson's family spoke to local media about their anguish after learning about Wilson's death.

"She is a quiet person, she is not a street girl, she was a book girl. She is just really quiet and [kept] to herself," Wilson's mother, Roslind Livingston, said.

Wilson's grandmother Pamela Golden added: "Personality, you couldn't find a better person, a person that cared, like I said, laid back. She was trying to have something, do something with her life."

The hospital where Wilson worked at, the DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, has since issued a statement after hearing about the fatal kidnapping.

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice's mother, another dedicated DMC team member. Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals," the statement read.