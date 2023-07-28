Patrick Mahomes' Baby Photo With His Parents Goes Viral—'Cute'

A photograph of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a baby has gone viral after it was recently shared to social media.

Patrick, 27, is pictured in the viral photo in the arms of his father, Pat Sr., who was a former professional baseball pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1992 to 2003 with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The photo, which was shared by Twitter account BaseballHistoryNut, shows Pat Sr. was playing for the Minnesota Twins at the time, as he held up his son in a near empty stadium alongside his wife at the time, Patrick's mother Randi Martin.

Patrick is pictured in a Twins jersey and pants along with a little Twins baseball cap as his proud parents beam with delight.

Patrick Mahomes and his parents pic.twitter.com/9rgE5DuyLT — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) July 22, 2023

There has been a huge reaction to the photo, which has been seen over 130,000 times on Twitter.

One Twitter user shared the photo and wrote alongside it: "awwwww - such a cute baby #mahomes."

Another user commented that there was a striking similarity between the Chiefs quarterback and his baby son, Sterling: "You can really see the resemblance between him and Sterling."

Pat Sr. was hopeful that his son would follow in his footsteps and told the Los Angeles Times that when Patrick was younger the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had shown equal skills in football, baseball and basketball. Patrick would pitch in relief for two seasons at Texas Tech, but it was football that ultimately won the day.

Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Patrick Mahomes who is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, watches the team warmup prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018. A photograph of Patrick Mahomes as a baby has gone viral after it was recently shared to social media. Getty Images

Pat Sr. also told the Los Angles Times in an article that was published earlier this year that his son's playing style has been influenced by the sports he played when at high school and college.

"You can tell by the way Patrick plays quarterback that he took pieces of his basketball, the jump throws and no-look passes, and pieces of his baseball, the different arm angles, and he put it all together in a package in football. I think a lot of that has to do with him playing all those different sports," he said.

Pat Sr., who played in 308 MLB games over his career with 63 starts, added: "Whatever ball was near him, that was the one he was gonna play with."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media on July 25. A photo of him as a baby in the arms of his parents has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

By the time Patrick was 7 years old, his father said that he already knew that he would go onto be a professional athlete, but he had thoughts that it might be different to his National Football League (NFL) path.

"I thought it was going to be baseball," Pat Sr. said.

Newsweek has reached out to Patrick Mahomes via Instagram for comment.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Mahomes? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.