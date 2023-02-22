Patrick Mahomes' Brother's 'Embarrassing' Super Bowl Clip Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson has been labeled as "embarrassing" for being on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl winning celebrations.

The social media influencer has made it a habit to join in, or gatecrash depending on your viewpoint, the successes of Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, who also collected the Super Bowl MVP accolade after the 38-35 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's season ending showcase.

Jackson had already been slammed for appearing in the background of a post-game interview being given by Patrick on the field, with Jackson busting out some dance moves during the TV broadcast before checking his phone and moving away from being in shot.

At the time, it seemed that Jackson didn't realize that he was in shot and appeared to apologize to someone off screen before moving back out of the way.

This didn't stop him getting some heat on social media for his appearance on screen and this has ramped up after he was videoed dancing on stage with Patrick as the Chiefs' celebrations got into full swing at their victory parade in Kansas City.

Jackson shared on his Instagram and TikTok pages a video of him joining the happiness on stage, captioning the clip: "Patrick and I just vibing at the parade!" The clip has received over 950,000 views across social media and tens of thousands of likes.

Of course, this didn't sit well with many who tore into the 22-year-old, with some questioning whether Jackson thought he was part of the team that won the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

One commented: "Bro thinks he's on the team."

Another was furious, writing: "Can Jackson get off the dam stage? He is not connected to the football team. Always in Patrick's space. It not about you Jackson. Enough is enough."

While a third agreed, commenting: "Very disrespectful to the rest of the KC Chiefs. Brother and close to him or whatever does not excuse his behavior. Weird flex man. I'm trying to make sense of it , but I can't."

The head scratching continued as another wrote: "He thinks he contributed to the win."

One person seemed to sum up the feeling of many, adding: "This embarrassing."

Among the negative comments, there were some that supported Jackson and told the haters to back off and let him enjoy his brother's success.

One hit back at those who were ripping into Jackson, commenting: "This man has lived with his brother his whole life...many more years than Patrick has been in this 'shallow' limelight. Shame on anyone who judges him. He loves his brother and his brother loves him....end of story."

It is not the first time that Jackson has been accused of being entitled, with him getting embroiled in a social media spat with a Kansas City cocktail bar called SoT.

In 2021, the younger Mahomes looked to attack the bar online but their Facebook page hit back at him in merciless fashion.

The bar wrote: "We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

"We survived a global pandemic, we'll survive your ego."

