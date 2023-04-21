Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Speaks Out After Weeks of Silence

Jackson Mahomes has made a return to social media with his first meaningful comment for weeks after staying silent following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl winning star Patrick Mahomes had been subjected to cruel trolling and abuse online for weeks before he decided to take a break from social media in the aftermath of a restaurant owner alleging that he tried to "forcibly kiss" her. He has denied the allegations against him.

Since then, the younger Mahomes brother had only reappeared on social media to like certain posts from family members, but this time he has spoken out with a sweet message to his brother's wife.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Chiefs quarterback, posted a series of posed family photos on Instagram, with the caption: "Us [black heart emoji]"

Jackson Mahomes was among those who commented on the post, telling Brittany Mahomes: "Awh these are so cute!!! [black heart emojis]"

The three black heart emojis are said to express love or affection for a person, as Jackson Mahomes makes a return to the social media spotlight.

There was a lot of love for Brittany Mahomes and her family on the post, after she was viciously trolled with the previous, more daring photo she shared on Instagram.

The 27-year-old was taken to task but the family snaps have been far better received, with one commenter pointing out: "Love these so much, just a simple family portrait, not all the over the top stuff."

Brittany Mahomes had defended Jackson earlier in the week during an Instagram Q&A, in which she told a fan that those who trolled him were "ignorant" and that people don't know what he has to deal with in his life.

She hit out, saying: "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes—which no one ever will—you have no right to say s*** about him."

"So it's best to just shut up," she concluded.

Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas Getty Images

The allegations about Jackson Mahomes were reported by The Kansas City Star which stated that he has been accused of forcibly kissing the female owner of Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge.

The 40-year-old, named as Aspen Vaughn, has said that Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissed her on a couple of occasions. She has a video of the alleged incidents, which she said took place on February 25.

A 19-year-old male waiter has also said that Mahomes "shoved" him while at the venue. At the time of the incident, local police told the Star: "The department is still investigating."

Brandan Davies, the lawyer representing Mahomes, has vehemently denied the allegations.

Speaking to the Star, Davies said: "Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

"We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes meet Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona Getty Images

Newsweek contacted Davies for further comment about the allegations, and he said in a statement that the interactions need to be taken in "the proper context."

Davies said: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

There hasn't been any more information released about the incident by police on whether the matter is still being investigated.

