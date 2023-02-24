Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Comment as Son Jackson Is Slammed Online

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Martin, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page as her younger son Jackson was viciously trolled on social media.

After Patrick led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, his wife Brittany, brother Jackson and Randi joined him in celebrating the historic victory.

Many then hit out at Jackson, who says he's a social media influencer, for seemingly trying to dominate the celebrations that followed.

The 22-year-old danced in the background of an on-field interview that Patrick gave on live TV and was later labeled "embarrassing" for his appearance on stage at the Chiefs' victory parade in Kansas City.

With comments like "get a job" being hurled at Jackson on social media, his mom waded in. Her cryptic message seems to indicate that the haters don't fully understand what her son is doing with his life, though it isn't clear whether it was made in response to the heat that Jackson has been receiving online.

She posted a meme that read: "Your character will outweigh any lie told about you. Those that know you, know you."

Randi then added as a caption: "So true.. unless someone wants to believe the lie...."

This struck a chord with many of her 137,000 followers and Randi was flooded with positive comments, including one person who wrote: "Exactly. Ignore the noise. You know who you are. ❤️"

Another agreed, telling the Mahomes' mom: "Love your life on your terms! Always gonna be someone who disagrees!!"

Jackson took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank those who helped make it a memorable couple of weeks, as well as sharing love for his mom in the process.

He posted a picture of himself with Randi and captioned it: "Had the best week for Super Bowl. Was so awesome getting to spend the whole week with @randimahomes by my side. love you mom always!!"

This inflamed some who tore into the younger Mahomes brother in the comments.

One person hit out at Jackson, telling him: "Do something with your life."

While another felt that he should be making his own way now, commenting: "You should get a job, Jackson."

Jackson is known for his videos on TikTok, where he has 1.1 million followers.

