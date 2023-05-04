Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, posted a cryptic message on Twitter, just 24 hours before her younger son, Jackson, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

The younger brother of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has been videoed leaving jail in Kansas after a $100,000 bond was posted. Jackson was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery, according to court records. The 22-year-old social-media influencer is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday afternoon. He has strenuously denied the allegations through his lawyer Brandan Davies.

The charges came after an alleged incident in February at Aspen's Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, 13 miles southwest of Kansas City. The owner, Aspen Vaughn, told The Kansas City Star in March that Mahomes "forcibly kissed me out of nowhere." She said she pushed him off before he allegedly "proceeded to do it two more times." He was also accused of shoving a waiter.

Randi Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The mom posted a cryptic message on Twitter, just 24 hours before her younger son, Jackson, was arrested and charged in Kansas. Getty Images

Less than 24 hours before Jackson's arrest, his mom posted a message on Twitter. It seemed to say there was some kind of foul play was afoot and that maybe some people are being 'attacked' for who they are rather than anything they have done.

Mahomes' mom tweeted: "The devil wouldn't be attacking so hard if there wasn't something Holy inside of you. Thieves don't break into empty houses.. just a reminder all, Jesus wins."

Booking photo of Jackson Wayne Mahomes, dated May 5. The 22-year-old social-media influencer was charged with aggravated sexual battery after an alleged incident in February near Kansas City. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

A clip of Mahomes leaving jail in Johnson County, Kansas, has received more than 3.5 million views after it was posted in a tweet from local station KCTV5.

After the incident became public following TMZ sharing surveillance camera footage of the alleged assault, Mahomes' lawyer Davies told Newsweek that the interactions need to be taken in "the proper context."

Davies added: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter," Davies said.

Newsweek has emailed Davies for further comment following the new developments regarding the allegations.

Mahomes had been vilified on social media after getting involved in the team's celebrations. Many accused him of trying to muscle in on Patrick's spotlight.

After weeks away from social media, Jackson made a return just days before his arrest, to comment on a post by his brother's wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jackson has strenuously denied all the allegations. Getty Images

She shared a series of posed family photos on Instagram, with the caption: "Us [black heart emoji]"

Jackson was among those who commented on the post, telling sister-in-law Matthews Mahomes: "Awh these are so cute!!! [black heart emojis]"

The three black heart emojis are said to express love or affection for a person.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Mahomes family? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.