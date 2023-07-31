Patrick Mahomes' Mom Shares Cryptic Message After Travis Kelce Fight

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes, has posted a cryptic comment on Twitter just moments after it was revealed that Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, threw a punch at the team's training camp.

Kelce has had a testy few days at the Chiefs' summer camp and has been involved in a couple of altercations with teammates during play drills.

Over the weekend, a video from Nicholas Roesch of Chiefs Wire showed eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Kelce catching a pass from Mahomes in the end zone.

The tight end then punched teammate Jack Cochrane after the linebacker appeared to take a swipe at the ball after the play had ended.

From left, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp on July 25, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kelce has been involved in a couple of altercations with teammates during the camp. Getty Images

There was a little scuffle before cornerback Trent McDuffie intervened as Kelce and Cochrane continued the verbal altercation with each other.

After the incident came to light in the video, Mahomes' mom posted a meme on Twitter which was a quote that seems pertinent in the light of Kelce's actions.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

The quote read: "A mistake that makes you humble is better than an achievement that makes you arrogant."

Newsweek has reached out to Randi Mahomes about the post.

On Friday, Kelce was involved in a spat with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle after he took a swipe at the ball after a play had finished.

As the situation threatened to escalate, safety Bryan Cook and running back La'Mical Perine pushed Kelce away as Bootle continued clapping at the tight end.

After the incident, Kelce tweeted: "Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader... plain and simple."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has also had his say on the matter. He said that as long as it doesn't go too far, then he is relaxed about it, but draws the line at teammates fighting each other.

Reid told ESPN: "Fighting is a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it.

"But they're going to jaw. It's hot, humid. They're going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we're all right."

Kelce enjoyed an impressive season last time out which finished with the Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles for their second Super Bowl win in three years.

The tight end had 1,338 receiving yards along with a career-high 12 touchdowns.

