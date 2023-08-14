Patrick Mahomes' Reaction to Teammates' Touchdown Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes has shown that he will celebrate wildly no matter who throws the touchdown pass as his reaction to Shane Buechele's efforts has gone viral.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback may be a two-time Super Bowl winner as well as scooping the NFL's MVP award again last season, but he seemed to enjoy the backup QB's touchdown throw as much as any that he tossed in the past couple of years.

It may have only been a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, but Mahomes was as pumped as ever as Buechele connected with wide receiver Kekoa Crawford with a sidearm delivery.

Buechele, an undrafted free agent who signed for the Chiefs in 2021, is battling veteran Blaine Gabbert for the backup role to Mahomes when the regular season starts, and he did himself no harm with the impressive touchdown pass.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Getty Images

Mahomes' celebrations have gone viral, racking up over 685,000 views on the NFL's TikTok page alone, as well as thousands on X, formerly Twitter, as fans shared the clip widely.

The Chiefs were down 17-14 in the third quarter but threatening in the red zone when Buechele pulled off the play of the day to put the Super Bowl champs in the lead.

As the third quarter was coming to an end, Buechele scrambled to the right as the pass window collapsed under the Saints' pass rush.

After evading a tackle, another pass rusher was bearing down on Buechele as he threw while off-balance to connect for the touchdown.

The play certainly lit the Chiefs' sideline as they celebrated the touchdown with renewed vigor, none more so than Mahomes who was screaming and jumping up and down.

The MVP QB was pumping his fists as he skipped down the field and many were loving his reaction.

One person commented on the TikTok clip: "Mahomes roots for all his teammates regardless-he is all about uplifting everyone."

A second person wrote: "Mahomes' MVP status in the NFL has never changed his personality that has been a consistent positive force in the Chiefs' locker room, always showing confidence in his teammates like a natural leader should be"

Buechele finished the game with 11-of-18 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Gabbert was 4-for-8 for 59 yards and a touchdown pass during his time on the field.

While there was a lot of reaction to the touchdown, many Saints fans made a point of mentioning that the Chiefs still lost 26-24 in the opening preseason game.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick Mahomes? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.