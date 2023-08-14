Sports

Patrick Mahomes' Reaction to Teammates' Touchdown Goes Viral

By
Sports NFL Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs New Orleans Saints

Patrick Mahomes has shown that he will celebrate wildly no matter who throws the touchdown pass as his reaction to Shane Buechele's efforts has gone viral.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback may be a two-time Super Bowl winner as well as scooping the NFL's MVP award again last season, but he seemed to enjoy the backup QB's touchdown throw as much as any that he tossed in the past couple of years.

It may have only been a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, but Mahomes was as pumped as ever as Buechele connected with wide receiver Kekoa Crawford with a sidearm delivery.

Buechele, an undrafted free agent who signed for the Chiefs in 2021, is battling veteran Blaine Gabbert for the backup role to Mahomes when the regular season starts, and he did himself no harm with the impressive touchdown pass.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Getty Images

Mahomes' celebrations have gone viral, racking up over 685,000 views on the NFL's TikTok page alone, as well as thousands on X, formerly Twitter, as fans shared the clip widely.

The Chiefs were down 17-14 in the third quarter but threatening in the red zone when Buechele pulled off the play of the day to put the Super Bowl champs in the lead.

As the third quarter was coming to an end, Buechele scrambled to the right as the pass window collapsed under the Saints' pass rush.

After evading a tackle, another pass rusher was bearing down on Buechele as he threw while off-balance to connect for the touchdown.

Read more

The play certainly lit the Chiefs' sideline as they celebrated the touchdown with renewed vigor, none more so than Mahomes who was screaming and jumping up and down.

The MVP QB was pumping his fists as he skipped down the field and many were loving his reaction.

One person commented on the TikTok clip: "Mahomes roots for all his teammates regardless-he is all about uplifting everyone."

A second person wrote: "Mahomes' MVP status in the NFL has never changed his personality that has been a consistent positive force in the Chiefs' locker room, always showing confidence in his teammates like a natural leader should be"

@nfl

w teammate #patrickmahomes #kansascitychiefs #nflpreseason

♬ original sound - NFL

Buechele finished the game with 11-of-18 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Gabbert was 4-for-8 for 59 yards and a touchdown pass during his time on the field.

While there was a lot of reaction to the touchdown, many Saints fans made a point of mentioning that the Chiefs still lost 26-24 in the opening preseason game.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick Mahomes? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC