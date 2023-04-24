Patrick Mahomes Slammed Over Choice of Pants—'Dress Like an Adult'

Patrick Mahomes has been slammed for letting down his wife Brittany Matthews Mahomes when it comes to his fashion sense.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has a deal with Adidas for a range of sneakers one critic described as the "worst ever," has been the target of naysayers on social media who think he is dressing like a high-schooler.

Mahomes, who helped lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February, posed next to his wife in a pic that she shared on Instagram, with Matthews Mahomes wearing a blue wrap dress while the Kansas QB picked out a pair of ripped jeans for his outfit.

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract with the Chiefs that will bring him in over $503 million during that time, so it is safe to say that the NFL star is not short of clothing allowance.

Patrick Mahomes is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

As a result, some fans are questioning why he has dressed down when his wife is looking like so radiant and beautiful, one asking why he isn't dressing "like an adult".

Matthews Mahomes captioned the post, which has the quarterback wearing a blue shirt with a white checked design: "Celebrating our peeps"

While many praised Matthews Mahomes for her stunning dress, there were just as many who took aim at her husband, with one commenting: "Brit u always look so sharp and pretty and have awesome fashion sense BUT those ripped jeans next to you!? Like OMG always ripped jeans! My man needs to make it look sharp and have clean looks when standing next to u just saying!!"

Another agreed with the sentiment, adding: "She looks stunning. He looks like he should be in HS dressed like that. Dude you have millions of dollar dress like an adult."

A third Instagram user questioned Mahomes, asking: "Do you not own a pair a nice slacks???"

There seemed to be a theme to some of the comments, which one summed succinctly, writing: "She looks amazing, he looks like a high schooler in torn jeans."

The upset over Patrick's pants comes just days after Matthews Mahomes divided opinions after she posted an eye-catching photo on Instagram while eating sushi.

The mom of two was pictured sitting with a loose blouse.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittney Mahomes pose with their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on February 13, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Mahomes visited the Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 Celebration less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Getty Images

The first people to comment did not hold back in slamming the fitness entrepreneur, with one replying: "Mama you need a stylist. PRONTO"

While another added: "Why you so obsessed with yourself."

A third hit out at Matthews Mahomes, writing: "So sad. STARVED for attention."

It wasn't all negative though as there were a number praising her for the post and one fan commented: "Motherhood never looked so good, gahdam mommy."

