Patrick Mahomes' New Sneakers Divide Internet—'Worst Shoes I've Ever Seen'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has divided the internet with his new Adidas sneaker collaboration.

Just a couple of weeks after winning Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, Mahomes has released a new sneaker inspired by his daughter Sterling Skye turning 2 years old.

Mahomes, who is married to Brittany Matthews Mahomes, celebrated his daughter's big day by revealing a new colorway with Adidas, which has been titled "Family Time."

The sneakers are bright blue and white and Mahomes showed them off on his social media accounts on February 20, the day of his daughter's birthday.

He wrote alongside photos of him in his new sneakers: "For Sterling Skye. My latest colorway 'Family Time' drops today for Sterling's birthday."

This is the third colorway of Mahomes's 1 Impact FLX Shoes collaboration with Adidas, with the footwear company describing the colors as Sky Rush/Silver Metallic/Cloud.

In a press release about the new sneakers, which are available for $130, Adidas said: "Nothing fuels you like family; it's what drives Patrick Mahomes to keep improving his game.

"Whether being a father, a teammate or a leader off the field, all demand the best out of you. Celebrate those who are always in your corner with the new Mahomes 1 Impact FLX."

The style and coloring was not to everyone's taste and one online critic tweeted: "worst shoes i've ever seen"

Others were impressed with the look of the footwear, with one tweeting: "Those are mint tbf 🙌"

A third said that they would change up their brand choice to switch to Adidas for this collaboration: "I'm normally a NIKE guy, but I just might have to try to get a pair of these!"

A fourth felt that the sneakers were not as good to wear as they looked, commenting: "Love the colors, pat and the shoes looks. But my god, they are not comfortable at all. And the insole is flat cardboard."

Mahomes' other two colorway collaborations are a red-and-white design, which is in honor of the Chiefs colors, and a gray-and-blue version inspired by a playground opened by 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the non-profit organization the QB started in Kansas City.

The summer of 2021 saw the release of Mahomes' first collab with Adidas and he starred in the brand's recent advertisement for their "Impossible Is Nothing" campaign.

Just to show that his daughter was on-brand with her footwear on a birthday trip to Fort Worth Zoo, Mahomes shared a photo of himself with his daughter both wearing the Adidas "Family Time" sneakers.

