Patrick Mahomes' Wife's ESPYs Look Slammed—'Hire a Stylist'

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, has been slammed on social media, as trolls once again posted abusive comments about her choice of outfit—this time for the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California, at the Dolby Theatre.

It was a stunning night for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, with the Super Bowl-winning team being awarded Best Team, while Patrick himself walked away with Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player.

While the shirtless Mahomes made an impact on the fashion front, wearing his jacket without anything covering his muscle-bound torso, it was his wife who seemed to get all the attention on social media, after she posted a photo of the pair ahead of their appearance at the ceremony.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2023 ESPYs at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023. Trolls once again posted abusive comments about her choice of outfit. Getty Images

Matthews Mahomes opted for a black outfit that left little to the imagination in certain areas and looked every inch style icon, but it was a red rag to some of her trolls, who felt that they had to go in hard on her once again.

Among those spreading the love was Mahomes' much-maligned brother, Jackson Mahomes, who was among the first to comment, writing: "y'all looks so good, love you guys!"

There were others who were less kind, with one adding: "Dress good, hair bad. Fire / hire a stylist."

Another offered a bitter sweet message, writing: "Listen... I never ever comment on things but your stylist has you in full 80's fashion mode. You are gorgeous either way so do you!"

A third was more blunt, commenting: "I don't like her makeup artist at all"

There were other positive comments out there for Matthews Mahomes, with one fan loving what the couple have been wearing recently, writing: "Okkkk! The Mahomes's are slaying the outfits on these last few posts. 😍🔥"

Another thought the Mahomes' had hit the sweet spot, replying to the post: "You guys look amazing!!"

While a third called their looks: "Absolutely perfect"

Brittany Mahomes attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023. in Hollywood. Trolls criticized her choice of outfit. Getty Images

Speaking to E! News ahead of the awards ceremony, Mahomes credited his wife for helping him achieve such heights in the NFL and said that she keeps a calm, cool head despite many people trying to knock her on social media.

He said: "She was an athlete growing up. If you played any sports, you know as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give, [there's] people that are always going to hate on you."

Mahomes added: "Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks - life's short... you want to enjoy those moments and remember those moments."

