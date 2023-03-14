Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Gifted Swarovski Crystal Anniversary Shoes

The shoe designer behind the Swarovski crystal-studded bespoke sneakers worn by Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews Mahomes shared a behind-the-scenes video of how they were created.

Charlie Kirihara, who designed Mahomes' sneakers inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback's daughter, Sterling Skye, posted a video on his Instagram page that shows the time and dedication that was required to make footwear.

The one-off version of the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX sneakers was covered in crystals, which Kirihara hand-placed on the shoe.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, sharing a number of photos from their big day.

They tied the knot a decade after they began dating, meeting each other in high school in Texas.

Posting a video of the sneakers coming together, Kirihara captioned it: "The story behind these shoes.

"Happy anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes! There were only two pairs of these adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX made to celebrate Patrick and Brittany's big day.

"These are covered with Swarovski crystals and meant to shine. Each crystal on the box was hand placed."

He then paid tribute to all those who helped take the sneakers from the design pad to production, and Mahomes reposted the video on his Instagram Story.

There was plenty of love for the footwear in the comments, with one urging that the new colorway design from Mahomes' collection should be based on this.

The Instagram user commented: "this needs to be the next color way 🔥 THESE ARE HOTTT"

Another added: "these are sweet"

The couple married on March 12, 2022, in Maui surrounded by family and friends in a romantic and intimate affair.

Brittany shared throwback snaps from their special day, captioned: "Happy 1st Anniversary. One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! 🙏🏼

"Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!

"Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

The anniversary celebrations came after a tumultuous few weeks in which the couple suffered trolling online, with Brittany the main target.

It came to a head when the host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast taunted Brittany after she suffered trolling for what was seen as excessive celebration of her husband's success. Rogan suggested that she wouldn't be such a big Chiefs fan if she ever got divorced.

"Promise they keep that same energy when you get divorced," he said. "They come after you. They come after you with that same energy."

Brittany posted a message on Twitter the following day, and it appeared to be a direct jab at Rogan: "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird..."

About an hour later, she posted a more general tweet, but fans believed it was another dig at Rogan's comments. She added: "Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic."

