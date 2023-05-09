Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany's Kentucky Derby Outfits Slammed—'Barf'

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, turned heads on the red carpet at Churchill Downs Churchill Downs this weekend before the 149th Kentucky Derby.

The Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was there to call the riders up for the famous race, and he and Matthews Mahomes certainly made sure that their appearance was memorable.

Matthews Mahomes made a statement in a purple Chanel minidress, which boasted a pink tweed-like pattern.

The outfit had a halter-style top with pearl straps and she had a tiny purse that matched the dress.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky Getty Images

White pearls decorated the wide brim of her pink hat, which was topped with a dark purple feather.

Tom Ford pink platform sandals with six inch heels, costing more then $2,100, had pink ties which wrapped several times around her ankles, leaving fans agog as she walked to and from the red carpet photo call.

Mahomes wore a green and blue plaid jacket with blue trousers and, unusually for him, socks with his brown shoes as he got ready to give the traditional "riders up!" call for the jockeys.

Patrick Mahomes posed for a few quick pics with his wife Brittany. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Kjk8AMegX8 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) May 6, 2023

Matthews Mahomes has been subjected to some horrific abuse on social media in recent months, to which at times she has bitten back at the trolls.

The Kentucky Derby outfit gave those who post abusive messages about her the chance to hit out at her, with one such troll writing on Twitter: "Barf."

Another hit out at the couple, tweeting: "Must have dressed in the dark"

A third had some advice for the pair, tweeting: "Nice colors. Gotta Co-Ordinate."

Meanwhile, others were full of praise for the couple and shared their love of what they were wearing.

One congratulated them, tweeting: "Love the outfits"

Another thought they were hitting the heights, commenting: "You two are killing it 😍"

These comments after the Mahomes were taken to task about their outfits for the Met Gala last week.

The biggest night on the fashion calendar saw a host of celebrities arrive at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in eye-catching designer creations.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes pose during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville Getty Images

Mahomes arrived at the invitation-only soirée in a black double-breasted suit with loose-fitting pants. This was teamed with a white collarless shirt, a chain and sunglasses. Matthews Mahomes, meanwhile, wore a white dress, which featured off-the-shoulder embellishments and a daring thigh-high front split.

A photo of the couple was shared on Twitter, where a host of social-media users weighed in with less-than-flattering assessments of their outfits.

"The sunglasses made every cliché in the 'how to' book on sports look," one Twitter user reacted.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City Getty Images

Likening their ensembles to clothing found in discount stores, another tweeted: "Yasss Men's [Wearhouse] and Burlington Coat Factory come through."

Others were loving what they were wearing, with one fan tweeting: "My boy and his wife looking fly asf [as f***]."

Another simply wrote of their looks: "Class."

