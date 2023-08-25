Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Lashes Out at Haters

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has been faced with a number of online haters in recent months, but she may have come up with the perfect response to those trying to get under her skin.

The former professional women's soccer player has been with the Super Bowl MVP winning QB since high school, and while she's used to detractors to Mahomes' every success, she has had a particularly tough time at the hands of abusive trolls.

Although the Chiefs' star player is adored by many, Mahomes' wife has had an indifferent response to her posts on social media, with many lashing out at her every time she shares a moment from their lives.

Brittany Mahomes attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood. She's had a tough time with online trolls. Getty Images

While abusive messages used to take their toll on her, she has now indicated that this is no longer the case and that she turns a blind eye to any venomous comments on her posts on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mahomes' wife had a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Wednesday and one of the questions was about the trolling she receives.

She was asked: "Does it bother you when people continue to talk s*** about you? Team Britt always!"

Brittany replied honestly, saying: "It used to yes. But not anymore."

She then added: "I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."

In one example of the type of comments she receives online, a post from Brittany last week prompted a backlash as social media users pointed out that the boots she was wearing had two little black squares on either side, right by her ankle.

The unusual design prompted many followers to ask if she had ankle monitors. One concerned Instagram user said: "With dual ankles bracelets.... Whoa."

Another questioned: "Seriously curious what's on the boots? Weights?"

A third said: "Cute boots but looks like you are wearing ankle monitors."

"Silly question, but why does she have ankle monitors on?" another asked.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. She has had a tough time at the hands of online trolls. Getty Images

One fan jumped to her defense and said: "To people that bash Brit's clothes and relationship with Patrick. Grow up. She's beautiful and a wonderful partner to him. I truly believe why he's such a successful football player is because he has someone like her by his side."

A fashion-forward user added that they were "Zippered pockets," while another said: "Love you guys. I always stick up for you. Screw the haters."

Mahomes was, in fact, wearing Prada Monolith combat boots, which retail for $1,750 and feature zippered pouches on the side.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick or Brittany Mahomes? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.